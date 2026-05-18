Prayagraj: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Civil Lines No Injuries

A fire broke out at a hotel in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj on Monday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to douse the flames are currently underway.

No Injuries Reported, Fire Under Control: DCP

According to Prayagraj City DCP Manish Shandilya, no injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

"Information was received about a fire that broke out at a hotel in Civil Lines. No injury has been reported. The police are trying to control the crowd here, and the rescue operations are underway," DCP Shandilya said.

He further added that the situation is being brought under control.

"The fire is almost under control. Over five fire tenders are present on the scene," the DCP said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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