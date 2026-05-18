Shocking CCTV Shows Punjab Woman Chased With Weapon, Chain Snatched In Front Of Child In Daylight

A viral CCTV video from Punjab shows a woman being chased and attacked by chain snatchers while walking with a child in broad daylight. One attacker carrying a machete-like weapon snatched her gold chain after she slipped and fell on the road.

A shocking daylight chain-snatching incident from Punjab has sparked fear and anger online after CCTV footage showed a woman being chased and attacked while walking with her child in Jalandhar's Maksuda area.

According to viral social media posts, two bike-borne men targeted the woman in broad daylight. The incident reportedly took place barely 600 metres from the Maksuda police station.

SHOCKING | Woman carrying child attacked by chain snatchers in broad daylight, leaving both injured. Locals tried to catch them, but they managed to flee twitter/YNTDUO1rc3

- The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) May 18, 2026

The disturbing CCTV video shows the woman trying to escape while carrying or running alongside her child. One of the attackers can be seen chasing her through a narrow lane with a machete-like weapon in his hand, while another suspect waits nearby on a motorcycle.

As the woman screams for help and runs to protect herself and the child, she suddenly slips and falls on the road. The child also falls during the chaos.

The attacker then catches up with her and appears to snatch a gold chain from her neck while she continues screaming.

Soon after the attack, several local residents, mostly men, can be seen running towards the woman after hearing her cries.

Some people attempted to chase the accused as they fled from the area. The video also shows a few men later hopping onto a bike, seemingly trying to follow the suspects.

According to social media claims, the attackers also fell and got injured during the snatching attempt but still managed to escape from the spot.

No official police statement detailing arrests or identification of the accused had emerged at the time the video continued circulating online.

The CCTV clip spread rapidly across X and other social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from users.

Many users expressed concern over women's safety and rising street crime.

One user wrote that chain snatchers were becoming“way too bold” and said attacking women in broad daylight was“disgusting”. The user hoped police would use CCTV footage to identify and catch the suspects quickly.

Daylight chain-snatching in Samrala, Punjab: Two bike-borne men snatch gold chain from woman walking with her child. Both fall & get injured. Locals chase, but snatchers flee. CCTV footage viral. twitter/wPWVyaxdL0

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 18, 2026

Another user commented that the criminals got“instant karma” after falling during the incident but still managed to run away.

Several users expressed frustration over repeated incidents of chain snatching and street crime. One comment said such incidents had become the“new normal” in Punjab.

Some users linked the crime to rising gold prices, claiming expensive jewellery may be encouraging thefts.

Another user suggested authorities should advise women not to wear gold ornaments in public places because of increasing snatching cases.

However, a few comments online also contained political and regional remarks, including criticism directed at political leaders and migrant communities.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also shared the viral video on X and strongly criticised the Punjab government over law and order.

In his post, Majithia said the incident happened just 600 metres away from the police station and questioned how citizens could feel safe under such conditions.

He wrote that the woman was robbed in front of her small children while she screamed and tried to protect them.

Daylight snatching in Jalandhar's Maksuda area, just 600 metres away from the police station - and Punjab is being told law and order is under control! A woman was robbed in broad daylight in front of her small children. She kept screaming, dragging her children while... twitter/5fZRBNtpqi

- Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) May 18, 2026

Majithia also raised concerns about other recent reports involving extortion threats and firing incidents targeting businesses and shop owners in Punjab.

The Akali Dal leader accused the Bhagwant Mann government and Punjab Police of focusing more on elections and political work instead of public safety.

He questioned whether Punjab Police existed to protect citizens or mainly handle political duties.

The viral video has once again triggered debate around public safety, street crime and police response in Punjab.

Many social media users demanded stricter action against chain snatching gangs and better security in crowded residential areas.

The incident also highlighted the fear faced by women and children during sudden street crimes, especially in areas where people expect strong police presence nearby.

As the CCTV footage continues spreading online, people are now waiting to see whether police identify and arrest the accused involved in the attack.