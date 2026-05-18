Eid Al Adha 2026 In UAE: Why 10 Days Before Festival Are Among Holiest In Islam

With Eid Al Adha dates now confirmed in the UAE, residents are looking at one of the longest breaks of the year. Public sector employees will get holidays from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29, with work resuming on Monday, June 1.

Private sector employees will receive a four-day paid holiday from Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The dates were finalised after the Dhul Hijjah crescent was sighted in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Eid Al Adha will be marked during the sacred month of Dhul Hijjah, with the holiday falling after the Day of Arafah, one of the most important days of the Islamic calendar.

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But beyond the long weekend, travel plans and family gatherings, what exactly is Eid Al Adha? And why are the 10 days before it considered among the most spiritually significant days of the year for Muslims?

As Eid Al Adha 2026 approaches, Muslims across the UAE and around the world are preparing for a period of worship, reflection and charity. The first 10 days of Dhul Hijjah are regarded as a sacred window in Islam, marked by increased prayer, fasting, remembrance of God and acts of generosity.

The importance of the first 10 days of Dhul Hijjah is deeply rooted in Islamic teachings.

For Muslims, this period represents an opportunity to increase good deeds from prayer and fasting to charity and recitation of the Holy Quran.

Unlike other times of the year, the first 10 days of the year combine multiple major acts of worship, including Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam. During this time, millions of pilgrims travel to Makkah to perform rituals that trace back to the legacy of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), symbolising faith, sacrifice, and submission to God.

This spiritual convergence makes Dhul Hijjah a uniquely powerful time in the Islamic calendar.

The ninth day of Dhul Hijjah, known as the Day of Arafah, is considered the most significant day of this sacred period. It is the day when pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage.

For those not performing Hajj, fasting on this day is highly encouraged in Islamic tradition. It is believed to be a means of forgiveness for past sins and for the coming year, making it one of the most spiritually rewarding acts in Islam.

Across the UAE, mosques and Islamic organisations encourage residents to make the most of these 10 days by increasing voluntary prayers, fasting, and remembrance of God.

Charity also plays a central role during this period, with many residents donating to humanitarian causes and supporting low-income families ahead of Eid celebrations. This reflects the broader Islamic value of compassion and generosity, especially during sacred times.

The 10 days culminate in Eid Al Adha, also known as the“Festival of Sacrifice.” It commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, before the act was replaced with a ram.

Muslims mark the occasion by performing the ritual sacrifice (udhiyah), sharing meat with family, neighbours, and those in need, and attending special Eid prayers.

As Eid Al Adha 2026 draws near, the first 10 days of Dhul Hijjah serve as a reminder of faith, discipline, and spiritual renewal. For many believers, it is a time to reconnect with their values, strengthen their relationship with God, and increase acts of kindness.

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