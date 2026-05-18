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Spain’s Conservatives Lose Majority in Andalusia Election
(MENAFN) According to reports, Spain’s conservative People’s Party (PP) has won the regional election in Andalusia but failed to secure an absolute majority, ending its independent governing control in the region.
Incumbent regional president Juanma Moreno, the PP candidate, won 53 seats in the 109-seat parliament—two short of the 55 required for a majority—according to results cited by the EFE news agency.
Despite gaining around 146,000 more votes than in the previous election and surpassing 1.7 million ballots, the PP lost five parliamentary seats due to higher voter turnout, which rose to 64.6%, according to reports.
The far-right Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal, increased its representation from 14 to 15 seats, positioning itself as a key potential partner in forming the next regional government.
According to reports, Vox has rejected abstaining in any vote to reappoint Moreno and has instead pushed for participation in the regional executive.
Meanwhile, María Jesús Montero, candidate of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), led her party to its weakest result in Andalusia to date, securing 28 seats—two fewer than in the previous election, according to reports.
Incumbent regional president Juanma Moreno, the PP candidate, won 53 seats in the 109-seat parliament—two short of the 55 required for a majority—according to results cited by the EFE news agency.
Despite gaining around 146,000 more votes than in the previous election and surpassing 1.7 million ballots, the PP lost five parliamentary seats due to higher voter turnout, which rose to 64.6%, according to reports.
The far-right Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal, increased its representation from 14 to 15 seats, positioning itself as a key potential partner in forming the next regional government.
According to reports, Vox has rejected abstaining in any vote to reappoint Moreno and has instead pushed for participation in the regional executive.
Meanwhile, María Jesús Montero, candidate of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), led her party to its weakest result in Andalusia to date, securing 28 seats—two fewer than in the previous election, according to reports.
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