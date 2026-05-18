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Iran Conflict, Energy Security Dominate BRICS Talks in New Delhi
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from BRICS countries gathered in New Delhi on Thursday for high-level talks focused heavily on the ongoing conflict involving Iran and its wider impact on global energy and economic stability.
The meeting included representatives from expanded BRICS members such as Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, highlighting divisions within the bloc amid rising geopolitical tensions following the US- and Israel-linked escalation in February, according to reports.
Opening the two-day discussions, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said global affairs were entering a period of “considerable flux,” driven by conflict-related instability and uncertainty in trade and energy markets.
He noted that ongoing wars, economic volatility, and challenges in areas such as technology and climate are reshaping international relations, adding that emerging economies expect BRICS to play a stabilizing role.
Energy security emerged as a central concern, with disruptions in Gulf shipping routes and the Strait of Hormuz continuing to affect oil and gas prices. These developments have placed additional pressure on import-dependent economies, including India.
Jaishankar also emphasized that development priorities remain critical, pointing to ongoing challenges in energy access, food security, fertilizers, healthcare, and financing for developing nations.
The meeting underscores BRICS’ growing role as a forum where competing geopolitical interests intersect with concerns over global economic stability and energy security.
The meeting included representatives from expanded BRICS members such as Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, highlighting divisions within the bloc amid rising geopolitical tensions following the US- and Israel-linked escalation in February, according to reports.
Opening the two-day discussions, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said global affairs were entering a period of “considerable flux,” driven by conflict-related instability and uncertainty in trade and energy markets.
He noted that ongoing wars, economic volatility, and challenges in areas such as technology and climate are reshaping international relations, adding that emerging economies expect BRICS to play a stabilizing role.
Energy security emerged as a central concern, with disruptions in Gulf shipping routes and the Strait of Hormuz continuing to affect oil and gas prices. These developments have placed additional pressure on import-dependent economies, including India.
Jaishankar also emphasized that development priorities remain critical, pointing to ongoing challenges in energy access, food security, fertilizers, healthcare, and financing for developing nations.
The meeting underscores BRICS’ growing role as a forum where competing geopolitical interests intersect with concerns over global economic stability and energy security.
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