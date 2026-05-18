Zeo Energy Corp. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(4,691,311
|)
|$
|(13,319,363
|)
|Adjustments:
|Other income
|(68,437
|)
|(82,363
|)
|Interest expense
|10,853
|30,277
|(Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|75,900
|(663,449
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(92,129
|)
|523,500
|Stock-based compensation
|694,368
|2,257,139
|Non-recurring transaction-related expenses
|138,723
|845,859
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,081,528
|4,900,729
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2,850,505
|)
|$
|(5,507,671
|)
|Net loss margin
|(35.6
|)%
|(151.6
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|(21.6
|)%
|(62.7
|)%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Zeo Energy defines Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, expressed as a percentage, as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue, net. Adjusted EBITDA margin measures net income (loss) before interest and other expenses, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation and is expressed as a percentage of revenue. In the table above, Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Zeo Energy utilizes Adjusted EBITDA margin as an internal performance measure in the management of the Company's operations because the Company believes the exclusion of these non-cash and non-recurring charges allows for a more relevant comparison of the Company's results of operations to other companies in Zeo's industry.
The following table sets forth Zeo's calculations of Adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented:
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(4,691,311
|)
|$
|(13,319,363
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2,850,505
|)
|$
|(5,507,671
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|(21.6
|)%
|(62.7
|)%
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“seek,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“may,”“should,”“will,” along with derivatives of these words and similar references to future periods may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the future financial performance of the Company; the ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce the expected results; changes in the Company's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, the ability to raise additional funds, and plans and objectives of management. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; (ii) the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees, or directors; (iii) the Company's ability to raise additional capital and maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq; (iv) limited liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; (v) geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs or trade restrictions; (vi) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vii) operational risk; (viii) litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on the Company's resources; (ix) the Company's ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce the expected results; and (x) other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.
In light of the significant risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company, its respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this news release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this news release. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release.
Zeo Energy Corp. Contacts
For Investors:
Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury
Gateway Group
...
For Media:
Zach Kadletz
Gateway Group
...
–Financial Tables to Follow–
| ZEO ENERGY CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,731,160
|$
|6,137,939
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,978,233 and $4,777,550, respectively
|10,360,929
|8,158,909
|Accounts receivable – related parties
|765,757
|611,807
|Inventories
|854,733
|852,179
|Contract assets
|2,337,408
|2,598,623
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,982,540
|4,192,590
|Total Current Assets
|20,032,527
|22,552,047
|Other assets
|67,667
|92,712
|Property and equipment, net
|1,988,422
|2,830,490
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|732,192
|897,476
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|276,421
|310,539
|Note receivable – related parties
|6,343,069
|3,153,485
|Goodwill
|27,091,695
|27,091,695
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|56,531,993
|$
|56,928,444
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,010,855
|$
|3,769,078
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,847,476
|2,421,237
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties
|3,849,754
|49,269
|Contract liabilities
|623,591
|1,301,393
|Current portion of operating lease obligations
|611,704
|684,819
|Current portion of finance lease obligations
|145,767
|142,095
|Current portion of long-term debt
|24,183
|23,526
|Total Current Liabilities
|12,113,330
|8,391,417
|Operating lease obligations, net of current portion
|196,281
|304,295
|Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|171,017
|208,865
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|49,288
|55,586
|Warrant liabilities
|567,180
|491,280
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|13,097,096
|9,451,443
|Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
|Class A convertible preferred units, 1,500,000 units issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|17,479,714
|17,207,469
|Class B units, 21,380,000 and 22,880,000 units issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|12,272,120
|24,939,200
|Stockholders' Equity
|Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized shares; 22,880,000 and 24,380,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|2,288
|2,438
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 authorized shares; 35,139,912 and 33,180,843 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|3,514
|3,318
|Additional paid-in capital
|65,063,624
|63,394,456
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|8,251
|(4,895
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(51,394,614
|)
|(58,064,985
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|13,683,063
|5,330,332
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|56,531,993
|$
|56,928,444
| ZEO ENERGY CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|Revenue, net
|$
|12,155,521
|$
|6,216,391
|Related party revenue, net
|1,029,423
|2,567,304
|Total Net Revenues
|13,184,944
|8,783,695
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of revenues
|7,580,046
|4,789,679
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,081,528
|4,900,729
|Sales and marketing
|3,011,770
|3,112,799
|General and administrative
|6,276,724
|9,491,886
|Total Operating Expenses
|17,950,068
|22,295,093
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(4,765,124
|)
|(13,511,398
|)
|Other Income (Expense)
|Other income
|68,437
|82,363
|Interest expense
|(10,853
|)
|(30,277
|)
|Gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(75,900
|)
|663,449
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|(18,316
|)
|715,535
|NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(4,783,440
|)
|(12,795,863
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|92,129
|(523,500
|)
|NET LOSS
|$
|(4,691,311
|)
|$
|(13,319,363
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
|(1,178,637
|)
|(6,958,098
|)
|NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|(3,512,674
|)
|$
|(6,361,265
|)
|LOSS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.48
|)
|WEIGHTED-AVERAGE CLASS A COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING – BASIC AND DILUTED
|33,377,040
|13,252,964
|COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(13,146
|)
|–
|NET COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|$
|(3,499,528
|)
|$
|(6,361,265
|)
| ZEO ENERGY CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(4,691,311
|)
|$
|(13,319,363
|)
|Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,081,528
|4,885,729
|Amortization of debt discount
|–
|15,000
|(Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|75,900
|(663,449
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|663,053
|2,193,630
|Class A common stock issued to employees for services
|31,315
|63,509
|Provision for credit losses
|200,683
|3,538,569
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|165,284
|180,643
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(2,402,703
|)
|1,742,908
|Accounts receivable – related parties
|(153,950
|)
|(94,441
|)
|Inventories
|(2,554
|)
|25,075
|Contract assets
|261,215
|32,609
|Prepaids and other current assets
|204,075
|1,138,288
|Other assets
|25,045
|–
|Interest receivable – related parties
|(39,584
|)
|(37,656
|)
|Accounts payable
|1,254,681
|788,747
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(467,073
|)
|(1,465,223
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties
|3,800,485
|(1,038,972
|)
|Contract liabilities
|(677,802
|)
|(82,190
|)
|Contract liabilities – related parties
|–
|(2,000
|)
|Operating lease payments
|(181,129
|)
|(164,851
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(852,842
|)
|(2,263,438
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(205,342
|)
|(372,578
|)
|Investment in note receivable – related party
|(3,150,000
|)
|–
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,355,342
|)
|(372,578
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued in connection with a committed equity facility
|13,455
|–
|Repayments of finance lease liabilities
|(34,176
|)
|(31,696
|)
|Repayments of debt
|(5,641
|)
|(72,300
|)
|Dividends paid to OpCo Class A preferred unit holders
|(160,153
|)
|–
|Tax withholdings paid related to stock-based compensation
|(11,609
|)
|–
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(198,124
|)
|(103,996
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash
|(471
|)
|–
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(4,406,779
|)
|(2,740,012
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|6,137,939
|5,634,115
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|$
|1,731,160
|$
|2,894,103
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|10,853
|$
|25,785
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|–
|$
|–
|NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|$
|1,611,035
|$
|7,363,336
|OpCo Class A preferred dividends
|$
|432,398
|$
|405,237
|Subsequent measurement of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|$
|10,183,045
|$
|51,448,264
|Class A common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock awards
|$
|12
|$
|–
|Class A common stock issued in exchange for Class V common stock
|$
|150
|$
|850
|Fair value of Class A common stock issued in exchange for OpCo Class B units
|$
|873,000
|$
|18,785,000
|Class A common stock issued for commitment fee
|$
|100,000
|$
|–
|Reverse recapitalization related deferred taxes and adjustments
|$
|–
|$
|238,491
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