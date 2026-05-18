UBS Brazil Chief Says Global Chaos Now Favours Brazilian Markets
|Indicator
|Reading
|January 2026 foreign inflow
|R$26.3 billion ($4.8 billion)
|All of 2025 foreign inflow
|R$25.5 billion (full year)
|Drop from January peak
|~88%
|Ibovespa YTD 2026
|~+13%
|UBS brokerage share of B3 volume
|~17%
|UBS Selic year-end forecast
|11.5% (vs 12.25% consensus)
|B3 2026 ADTV projection (UBS)
|R$31.8 billion (+25% YoY)
Bassan named five sectors as structural beneficiaries: electricity generation, sanitation, insurance, technology, and data centres. Two theses sit behind the combination. The regulated-utility argument: Brazilian electricity and water concessions offer long-duration inflation-linked cash flows in a country whose policy frameworks have survived four political cycles. The AI-infrastructure argument: Brazil's renewable grid gives hyperscalers a green-credentials advantage, and Equinix, Scala and others are expanding in São Paulo on that basis.
UBS BB research raised Petrobras's price target from R$40 to R$60 on the assumption that the company will adjust fuel prices in Q2. UBS BB upgraded B3 itself to buy in February. A UBS study earlier this year mapped R$3.2 billion of rare-earth projects in Brazil as the structural lever in the US-China supply-chain dispute.What investors and analysts watch
-
Selic path. UBS at 11.5% year-end vs 12.25% consensus is the cleanest differentiator. The May Copom decision will mark which trajectory dominates.
Fiscal framework signal. Bassan's“project of country” framing identifies the test: whether the Lula administration credibly commits to debt stabilisation before October.
IPO window. Bassan signalled UBS expects at least one billion-real IPO in the second half of 2026, contingent on liquidity sufficient to give foreign investors an exit door.
Election-year volatility. The October vote remains the binary risk event. UBS sees post-election re-rating potential regardless of which candidate prevails, if fiscal commitments hold.
The Datafolha priority-area poll sits in our Datafolha readout. Lula's WaPo positioning is in our WaPo interview analysis. The TCU's parliamentary-amendment finding is in our TCU audit readout. Brazil's morning market signal is in our morning briefing.
Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 18, 2026.
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