Dowry Suicide: CPI's Annie Raja Calls It 'Failure Of The System'

CPI Leader Calls for Dowry Act Audit

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja on Monday called the alleged dowry-related suicide of a young woman in Greater Noida a "failure of the system and the government," demanding a proper audit of the implementation of the Dowry Prohibition Act to prevent such incidents. She said stronger enforcement is needed to ensure women live with dignity and are protected from harassment linked to dowry demands.

Speaking to ANI, the CPI leader said, "It is the failure of the system and the government. There should be an audit of the implementation of the Dowry Prohibition Act so that such unwanted deaths can be prevented and women have a dignified life."

Police Register FIR, Arrests Made

This comes after a young woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the roof of her house in the Ecotech-III area of Greater Noida. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her for dowry. An FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed by the woman's father, and her husband, along with her father-in-law, have been arrested.

According to police, the incident was reported late Sunday night. "Last night, information was received in the Ecotech-3 police station stating that a woman in the village of Jalpura who had been married just one and a half years ago, had died after jumping from a rooftop. Acting immediately upon this information, the police reached the scene; necessary legal formalities are currently being undertaken, including the preparation of the inquest report and the arrangement of a post-mortem examination for the deceased," said DCP Central Noida Shailendra Kumar Singh.

Family Alleges Harassment, Demands Justice

A relative of the victim said, "If they had any problem with her, they should have left her with us, but not killed our daughter..."

Another relative said, "... We didn't know that they would kill our daughter in this manner... They were demanding Rs 50 lakh and a Fortuner car... They tortured her for the dowry... The girl repeatedly insisted that her father would not be able to manage that much. But they did not listen to her. We want justice; we want bulldozers to run over their homes... Our request is that our daughter receive justice."

The victim's father, Sanjay, alleged that his daughter had been subjected to continuous harassment and torture by her in-laws over dowry demands shortly after the wedding. He claimed he had visited the house just hours before the incident in an attempt to resolve the dispute. "Just yesterday, I went to their house and spoke with them. But half an hour after I left, I received a call from Manoj, who informed me that my daughter, Deepika, had fallen. I asked him, 'Did she fall down the stairs? Did she fall in the bathroom? He replied, 'She has fallen from the roof, and we are currently taking her to Sharda Hospital.' When we arrived at the hospital and saw her, we found her dead. We immediately called the police," the father told ANI.

"People like this deserve nothing less than encounter," the father alleged. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)