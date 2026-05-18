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Roma Beat Lazio in Derby Win to Close in on Champions League Spot
(MENAFN) Roma moved a step closer to securing a return to the UEFA Champions League with a 2–0 victory over city rivals Lazio on Sunday in a tense derby at the Stadio Olimpico, according to reports.
Defender Gianluca Mancini scored twice, heading in goals from corner deliveries—one in each half—to secure Roma’s advantage in a match that ended with both teams reduced to 10 players. The win lifted Roma into fourth place in the standings, aided by Juventus suffering a surprise 2–0 home defeat to Fiorentina.
Roma have not featured in the Champions League since 2019, when they were eliminated by Porto in the round of 16, a gap that has seen the club fall behind domestic rivals in European competition.
With one match remaining, Roma can confirm qualification if they defeat already-relegated Verona next week. They currently hold a two-point advantage over both fifth-placed Como and Juventus, who sit sixth after recent results.
Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini said the situation is now in the team’s control, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the final fixture rather than depending on other results.
The match took place amid heightened security and an intense atmosphere, though Lazio supporters continued a long-standing boycott of home games in protest against club ownership. Roma fans dominated the stadium, celebrating what could prove to be a decisive step in their season.
Tensions on the pitch escalated late in the game, with both Nicolo Rovella and Wesley sent off following a confrontation shortly after Mancini’s second goal, which came from a Paulo Dybala corner in the 66th minute.
Defender Gianluca Mancini scored twice, heading in goals from corner deliveries—one in each half—to secure Roma’s advantage in a match that ended with both teams reduced to 10 players. The win lifted Roma into fourth place in the standings, aided by Juventus suffering a surprise 2–0 home defeat to Fiorentina.
Roma have not featured in the Champions League since 2019, when they were eliminated by Porto in the round of 16, a gap that has seen the club fall behind domestic rivals in European competition.
With one match remaining, Roma can confirm qualification if they defeat already-relegated Verona next week. They currently hold a two-point advantage over both fifth-placed Como and Juventus, who sit sixth after recent results.
Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini said the situation is now in the team’s control, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the final fixture rather than depending on other results.
The match took place amid heightened security and an intense atmosphere, though Lazio supporters continued a long-standing boycott of home games in protest against club ownership. Roma fans dominated the stadium, celebrating what could prove to be a decisive step in their season.
Tensions on the pitch escalated late in the game, with both Nicolo Rovella and Wesley sent off following a confrontation shortly after Mancini’s second goal, which came from a Paulo Dybala corner in the 66th minute.
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