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Serbia, Azerbaijan To Cooperate In Energy And Digital Technologies Vučić

Serbia, Azerbaijan To Cooperate In Energy And Digital Technologies Vučić


2026-05-18 08:04:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced plans to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of energy and digital technologies, Trend reports.

He announced this during his speech at the Leaders' Summit within the framework of WUF13 in Baku.

“We look forward to working with our friends from Azerbaijan on constructing a gas-powered electricity plant near the city of Niš,” he added.

The Serbian President also highlighted the importance of technology and artificial intelligence in developing“smart cities” and addressing urban challenges such as overcrowding, traffic congestion, and waste management.

“Technology, digitization, and AI can be key in the future development of cities. 'Smart cities' are the future,” he emphasized.

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Trend News Agency

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