Serbia, Azerbaijan To Cooperate In Energy And Digital Technologies Vučić

Serbia, Azerbaijan To Cooperate In Energy And Digital Technologies Vučić
He announced this during his speech at the Leaders' Summit within the framework of WUF13 in Baku.
“We look forward to working with our friends from Azerbaijan on constructing a gas-powered electricity plant near the city of Niš,” he added.
The Serbian President also highlighted the importance of technology and artificial intelligence in developing“smart cities” and addressing urban challenges such as overcrowding, traffic congestion, and waste management.
“Technology, digitization, and AI can be key in the future development of cities. 'Smart cities' are the future,” he emphasized.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment