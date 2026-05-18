BIO-Key Q1 Bottom-Line Improves On 34% Rise In Revenue Expects Q2 Profitability On 65% Revenue Increase Investor Call Today At 10Am ET
| Conference Call Details
|Date / Time:
|Monday , May 18th at 10 a.m. ET
|Call Dial In #:
|1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int'l
|Live Webcast / Replay:
|Webcast & Replay Link
|Audio Replay:
|1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int'l; code 1165470
About BIO-key International, Inc. ( )
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.
BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement
All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital to satisfy working capital needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology and identity access management industries; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to convert sales opportunities to customer contracts; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the duration and extent of continued hostilities in Ukraine and its impact on our European customers; the impact of tariffs and other trade barriers which may make it more costly for us to import inventory from China and Hong Kong and certain product components from South Korea; delays in the development of products, the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of non-compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Nasdaq periodic reporting requirements; our temporary loss of the use of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register securities in the future; any disruption to our business that may occur on a longer-term basis should we be unable to continue to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|Engage with BIO-key
|Facebook – Corporate:
|LinkedIn – Corporate:
|X – Corporate:
|@BIOkeyIntl
|X – Investors:
|@BIO_keyIR
|StockTwits:
|BIO_keyIR
Investor Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
... or 212-924-9800
Please note that the review of our Q1 2026 financial statements has not been completed by our independent registered public accounting firm as of the date of this press release and the financial statements are therefore subject to change.
| BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,247,984
|$
|2,694,663
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,573,454
|1,220,822
|Inventory
|338,397
|370,879
|Prepaid expenses and other
|326,043
|251,323
|Total current assets
|4,485,878
|4,537,687
|Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|53,035
|67,751
|Capitalized contract costs, net
|320,415
|311,591
|Deposits and other assets
|7,976
|7,976
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|41,383
|47,953
|Investments
|5,000,000
|5,000,000
|Intangible assets, net
|774,318
|830,357
|Total non-current assets
|6,197,127
|6,265,628
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|10,683,005
|$
|10,803,315
|LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|514,197
|$
|507,357
|Accrued liabilities
|1,113,099
|1,333,930
|Income taxes payable
|-
|-
|Note payable
|651,935
|604,102
|Government loan – BBVA Bank, current portion
|12,351
|50,530
|Deferred revenue, current
|855,276
|572,513
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|29,501
|27,728
|Total current liabilities
|3,176,359
|3,096,160
|Deferred revenue, long term
|45,225
|62,584
|Deferred tax liability
|16,500
|16,500
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|12,908
|21,266
|Total non-current liabilities
|74,633
|100,350
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|3,250,992
|3,196,510
|Commitments and Contingencies
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
| Common stock - authorized, 170,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
10,852,118 of $.0001 par value at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|1,085
|1,085
|Additional paid-in capital
|141,537,509
|141,496,765
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|24,304
|74,803
|Accumulated deficit
|(134,130,885
|)
|(133,965,848
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|7,432,013
|7,606,805
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|10,683,005
|$
|10,803,315
Please note that the review of our Q1 2026 financial statements has not been completed by our independent registered public accounting firm as of the date of this press release and the financial statements are therefore subject to change.
| BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|Services
|$
|248,384
|$
|272,598
|License fees
|1,365,893
|1,098,758
|Hardware
|531,256
|235,803
|Total revenues
|2,145,533
|1,607,159
|Costs and other expenses
|Cost of services
|78,498
|98,144
|Cost of license fees
|73,234
|72,885
|Cost of hardware
|323,538
|108,469
|Cost of hardware - reserve
|(98,970
|)
|-
|Total costs and other expenses
|376,300
|279,498
|Gross profit
|1,769,233
|1,327,661
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|1,270,066
|1,372,524
|Research, development and engineering
|616,880
|595,775
|Total operating expenses
|1,886,946
|1,968,299
|Operating loss
|(117,713
|)
|(640,638
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|676
|3
|Loan fee amortization
|(20,833
|)
|(60,000
|)
|Interest expense
|(27,166
|)
|(35,910
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(47,323
|)
|(95,907
|)
|Loss before provision for income tax
|(165,036
|)
|(736,545
|)
|Provision for (income tax) tax benefit
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(165,036
|)
|$
|(736,545
|)
|Comprehensive loss:
|Net loss
|$
|(165,036
|)
|$
|(736,545
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) – foreign currency translation adjustment
|(50,499
|)
|6,803
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(215,535
|)
|$
|(729,742
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|1,072,145
|470,242
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