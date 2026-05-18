The Sponsorship Industry Is Modernizing With AI, And Investors Are Backing The Platforms That Will Power It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new round of investment in SponsorCX signals growing conviction that AI-powered sponsorship technology is no longer optional. Modernization is becoming the standard and AI is accelerating it

LEHI, Utah, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The $100B+ global sponsorship industry is at an inflection point. For years, organizations have managed complex partnerships with tools never built for the job, spreadsheets, generic CRMs, and disconnected workflows that create more friction than they solve. The cost of that gap is becoming impossible to ignore. Missed revenue. Limited visibility. Sponsors who expect more than properties can deliver.

The organizations pulling ahead aren't just working harder. They're working differently. Leagues, teams, brands, and properties are replacing outdated systems with purpose-built technology, modernizing how they manage inventory, track fulfillment, and demonstrate partner value. And increasingly, AI is at the center of that shift, turning what were once manual, time-consuming processes into intelligent workflows that move faster and perform better.

Investors are seeing the same opportunity. SponsorCX, the platform simplifying and modernizing partnership operations, today announced an additional investment into their Series A funding round led by Kickstart, with participation from Blueprint Equity, Capital Eleven, Frazier Group, Helm Ventures, and several returning investors. The round is a signal: AI-powered sponsorship operations is an emerging category, and the market is backing the platform built to lead it.

“The sponsorship industry has outgrown the old ways of operating. Managing complex partner relationships with disconnected tools isn't just inefficient, it's a competitive disadvantage. The organizations that are winning are the ones investing in technology that was actually built for this work. AI is accelerating that advantage, and the gap between those who modernize and those who don't is only going to grow.” - Jason Smith, CEO, SponsorCX

The movement is gaining momentum at the enterprise level. The organizations with the most complex sponsorship ecosystems, the ones with the most to gain and the most at stake, are moving first. They're investing in AI-powered infrastructure that can scale with their operations, improve accountability across stakeholders, and prove return on investment in ways that manual processes never could. As they modernize, they're raising the bar for the entire industry.

This round is more than capital. Returning investors increasing their commitments reflects continued confidence in SponsorCX's trajectory. New investors joining reflects something bigger: conviction that AI modernization in sponsorship isn't a trend, it's the direction the industry is heading, and SponsorCX is the platform leading that transition. Adoption is expanding across sports, entertainment, events, and brands, with organizations around the world using the platform to centralize operations, streamline workflows, and deliver measurable partner value.

The momentum is real. Organizations across the industry are making the switch to SponsorCX and this investment is a commitment to them. To building the product they need. To delivering the support they expect. To making sure that every organization that bets on SponsorCX wins. Now is the time to double down, on the customers already leading the way, and on the ones ready to make the move.

“We believe the sponsorship industry is in the early innings of a major cultural and technological shift. Live sports and entertainment are becoming more prominent in a digital world, creating space for innovation and new customer experiences. SponsorCX is building at this intersection, building AI-powered infrastructure to modernize sponsorship workflows. We believe Jason, Creed, and the SponsorCX team are building a category leader that will continue to define what modern sponsorship operations look like for leagues, brands, and teams around the world.” - Tanner Potter, Partner, Kickstart | Board Member, SponsorCX

SponsorCX has already brought AI modernization to partnership operations and this investment accelerates that work. The funding will expand AI capabilities across the full ecosystem, connecting leagues, brands, and teams in ways that weren't previously possible, while deepening enterprise capabilities and supporting continued global expansion.

The direction of the industry is clear. Sponsorship operations are modernizing, AI is powering that shift, and the organizations that move now will be the ones that pull ahead. SponsorCX is already building what comes next.

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX simplifies and modernizes partnership operations for the organizations that sell sponsorships and the brands that invest in them. The platform combines the ease-of-use of a spreadsheet with the efficiency of automation, giving teams a centralized system to manage sponsorship inventory, track fulfillment, and demonstrate partner value.

Learn more at sponsorcx.

About Kickstart

Kickstart is a leading early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in Utah, with an office in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 2008, the Fund invests in outliers who are building generational companies in the Mountain fund focuses its resources, network of leaders, and operational expertise on helping founders to scale to meet the opportunities they face. As a generalist firm, the team continues to bet on teams transforming industries, including AI-driven SaaS, marketplaces, fintech, healthcare, and physical AI.



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