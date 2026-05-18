CPI Aerostructures Reports First Quarter 2026 Results



Revenue of $17.4 million compared to $15.4 million;

Gross profit of $4.5 million compared to $1.6 million;

Gross profit margin of 25.8% compared to 10.7% (21.6% excluding A-10 Program impact);

Net income of $1.2 million compared to net (loss) of $(1.3) million;

Earnings per share of $0.10 compared to (loss) per share of $(0.10); Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2.1 million compared to $(0.8) million ($1.4 million excluding A-10 Program impact);



EDGEWOOD, N.Y., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, delivering significant year‐over‐year improvements driven by favorable product mix, operational efficiencies, and continued execution across key Aerospace & Defense programs.

“Our first‐quarter 2026 results delivered broad‐based strength, outperforming the first quarter of 2025 across every major metric,” said Dorith Hakim, Chief Executive Officer of CVU.“A more favorable product mix and continued operational efficiencies drove a substantial expansion in gross profit margin and a $2.5 million increase in net income. We also reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million, representing 53% growth over the prior‐year period excluding the A-10 program impact.”

“Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our operational discipline and the trust our customers place in CPI Aero,” added Hakim.“We remain focused on delivering high‐quality aerospace structures, meeting program milestones, and supporting the mission‐critical needs of our defense partners. With a strong backlog and improved profitability, we are well‐positioned for continued momentum throughout 2026.”

Added Ms. Hakim,“We also began preparing for production on the previously announced missile work, a strategically important win that expands our presence in high-growth missile and autonomous systems markets. With improved margins, significant earnings growth, and a robust backlog of $495 million supported by recent contract awards, we are entering the remainder of 2026 with confidence and momentum.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products.

Our OEM customers in the defense sector include (i) Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky Aircraft, for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the UH-60 BLACK HAWK©, the MH-60 Seahawk, the CH-53E and the CH-53K King Stallion; (ii) RTX Corporation, formerly Raytheon, for the ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers, the Advanced Tactical Pods, the MS-110 & TacSAR Reconnaissance Airborne Pods, Hypersonic Missile Wings, and B-52 Radar Modernization; (iii) L3Harris for the Next Generation Jammer Low-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers; (iv) Collins Aerospace, for RF Enclosures; (v) Northrop Grumman Corporation, for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, the Airborne Laser Mine Detection Pod, welded tubes, aerial refueling probes, and welded fluid tanks; and (vi) the DOD/USAF and the Defense Logistics Agency for the T-38 Pacer Classic and T-38 Talon. Our OEM customers in the civil aviation market include Embraer S.A. for the Phenom 300 and Phenom 100.

Our funded backlog of remaining performance obligations exceeds $95 million and the unfunded backlog of future orders for the expected duration of existing programs is $400 million. Our total backlog is $495 million.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as“remain focused,””well-positioned,”“continued momentum,”“confidence,” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's backlog, future performance, anticipated production activities, continued operational execution, customer relationships, market presence, and expectations regarding continued momentum. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit, and follow us on X @CPIAERO.

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