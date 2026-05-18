CPI Aerostructures Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
|Investor Relations Counsel
|CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
|Alliance Advisors IR
|Robert Mannix
|Jody Burfening
|Chief Financial Officer
|(212) 838-3777
|(631) 586-5200
|...
|...
| CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| March 31, 2026
(Unaudited)
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|1,002,548
|$
|899,199
|Accounts receivable, net
|4,165,949
|5,764,928
|Contract assets, net
|37,021,183
|33,670,354
|Inventory
|725,908
|800,823
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,055,241
|2,272,696
|Total Current Assets
|45,970,829
|43,408,000
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|9,150,484
|9,515,207
|Property and equipment, net
|425,879
|412,553
|Deferred tax asset, net
|19,627,037
|19,894,796
|Goodwill
|1,784,254
|1,784,254
|Other assets
|346,831
|229,691
|Total Assets
|$
|77,305,314
|$
|75,244,501
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|16,531,357
|$
|14,724,293
|Accrued expenses
|3,289,821
|4,763,719
|Contract liabilities
|1,371,571
|1,628,382
|Loss reserve
|126,676
|138,426
|Current portion of line of credit
|-
|-
|Current portion of long-term debt
|250,000
|187,500
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|1,468,989
|1,434,385
|Income taxes payable
|206,540
|142,540
|Total Current Liabilities
|23,244,954
|23,019,245
|Line of credit, net of current portion
|9,173,672
|8,373,672
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|7,972,638
|8,353,120
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|9,634,471
|9,690,890
|Total Liabilities
|50,025,735
|49,436,927
|Commitments and Contingencies (see note 11)
|-
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock - $.001 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares, 0 shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 13,189,061 and 13,155,061 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding
|13,189
|13,155
|Additional paid-in capital
|75,377,421
|75,142,168
|Accumulated deficit
|(48,111,031
|)
|(49,347,749
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|27,279,579
|25,807,574
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|77,305,314
|$
|75,244,501
| CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| For the three months ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|17,359,940
|$
|15,400,608
|Cost of sales
|12,880,049
|13,751,133
|Gross profit
|4,479,891
|1,649,475
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|2,650,263
|2,835,777
|Income (loss) from operations
|1,829,628
|(1,186,302
|)
|Other income (expense)
|30,373
|1,500
|Interest expense
|(291,935
|)
|(488,091
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|1,568,066
|(1,672,893
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|331,348
|(348,969
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,236,718
|$
|(1,323,924
|)
|Income (loss) per common share, basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Income (loss) per common share, diluted
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Shares used in computing income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|12,863,180
|12,720,148
|Diluted
|13,040,998
|12,720,148
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP income from operations plus depreciation, amortization and stock-compensation expense.
Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by us may be calculated differently than Adjusted EBITDA for other companies. We have provided Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a commonly used measure of financial performance in comparable companies and is provided to help investors evaluate companies on a consistent basis, as well as to enhance understanding of our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as either an alternative to income from operations or net income or as an indicator of our operating performance or an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure and the basis for such adjustments are outlined below. Please refer to the following table below that reconciles GAAP income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA.
The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:
Depreciation. The Company incurs depreciation expense (recorded in cost of sales and in selling, general and administrative expenses) related to capital assets purchased, leased or constructed to support the ongoing operations of the business. The assets are recorded at cost and are depreciated over the estimated useful lives of individual assets.
Stock-based compensation expense. The Company incurs non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation included in its GAAP presentation of cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management believes that exclusion of these expenses allows comparison of operating results to those of other companies that disclose non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the Adjusted EBITDA financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the Company's presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring.
Reconciliation of income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
| Three months ended
March 31
|2026
|2025
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|1,829,628
|$
|(1,186,302
|)
|Depreciation
|39,729
|98,767
|Stock-based compensation
|235,287
|320,229
|Adjusted EBITDA
|2,104,644
|(767,306
|)
|A-10 Termination
|-
|2,145,696
|Adjusted EBITDA Excluding A-10 adjustment
|$
|2,104,644
|$
|1,378,390
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