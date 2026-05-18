18 May 2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 3 February 2026, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 750m and a maximum of 3,250,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany's capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 January 2027.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 11 May 2026 to 13 May 2026: