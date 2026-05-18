Qatar Tourism Launches Service Excellence Training For MOI Immigration Officers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior (MOI) and Hamad International Airport (HIA), has launched a service excellence training program for immigration officers working across Qatar's key entry points, reinforcing ongoing efforts to deliver a seamless and welcoming arrival experience for visitors.

In a statement on Monday, Qatar Tourism said the program, with sessions continuing through to the end of October 2026, focuses on enhancing customer service capabilities and communication skills among frontline immigration officers, helping to ensure visitors receive a positive first impression that reflects Qatar's hospitality values.

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The initiative forms part of Qatar Tourism's broader strategy to enhance service excellence across visitor touchpoints and strengthen Qatar's position as a leading global tourism destination.

Building on the collaboration established with the Ministry of Interior Training Institute in 2023, the program expands ongoing service excellence training efforts for immigration and police personnel, including additional sessions delivered in early 2025 for 66 police officers across both male and female institutes.

Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, Omar Al Jaber, said: "The visitor journey begins at the country's entry points, making these interactions an important part of the overall destination experience."

"Through this collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Hamad International Airport, we are continuing to build on Qatar's service excellence standards by further enhancing the capabilities of frontline personnel and reinforcing the welcoming spirit that reflects Qatar's hospitality values," Al Jaber added.

The Service Excellence Training program complements Qatar Tourism's wider portfolio of capability-building initiatives, including the Qatar Host Training Program, the Spirit of Hospitality in-person training program, the Qatar Specialist e-learning platform, and the Service Excellence Academy initiatives.

The Service Excellence Academy also delivers a range of specialized initiatives, including the Tour Guide Training Program and the Desert Safari Tour Guide Program, both of which have witnessed strong participation.

Additional initiatives include the Summer Camp for children, which offers engaging educational experience during the holiday period, as well as The Art of Front Office Hospitality program, designed to further elevate guest engagement and service standards across the sector.

Through the Service Excellence Academy, Qatar Tourism continues to develop specialized training programs aimed at enhancing service standards across the tourism and hospitality sector, while equipping frontline personnel with the skills required to deliver high-quality visitor experiences.