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China Promises Strict Crackdown on Illegal Drone Control System Manipulation
(MENAFN) China has announced it will take a firm stance against the illegal manipulation of drone flight control systems, warning that such practices could endanger both public safety and national security, according to state media reports.
The Ministry of Public Security stated that law enforcement agencies will continue enforcing existing laws to crack down on violations, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.
Authorities cautioned that offering services to bypass no-fly zones or altitude restrictions for drone operators may constitute a criminal offense under Chinese law.
The ministry also highlighted 10 recent cases in which individuals allegedly used technical methods to help others circumvent drone limitations, including altering altitude controls, disabling geographic restrictions, or modifying payload settings on factory-programmed drones in exchange for profit.
Officials said those involved in these cases have already been placed under criminal investigation measures, with further inquiries ongoing.
Experts warned that drones operating without altitude limits could interfere with civil aviation routes and increase the risk of midair collisions, while those with disabled geographic safeguards could enter restricted zones such as military areas, potentially exposing sensitive state information.
The Ministry of Public Security stated that law enforcement agencies will continue enforcing existing laws to crack down on violations, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.
Authorities cautioned that offering services to bypass no-fly zones or altitude restrictions for drone operators may constitute a criminal offense under Chinese law.
The ministry also highlighted 10 recent cases in which individuals allegedly used technical methods to help others circumvent drone limitations, including altering altitude controls, disabling geographic restrictions, or modifying payload settings on factory-programmed drones in exchange for profit.
Officials said those involved in these cases have already been placed under criminal investigation measures, with further inquiries ongoing.
Experts warned that drones operating without altitude limits could interfere with civil aviation routes and increase the risk of midair collisions, while those with disabled geographic safeguards could enter restricted zones such as military areas, potentially exposing sensitive state information.
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