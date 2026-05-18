Leshi Singh Rebuts Anand Mohan, Backs Nitish Kumar's Leadership In JD(U)

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 18 (IANS) Amid internal tensions in the Janata Dal (United), Bihar Building Construction Minister Leshi Singh on Monday countered remarks by former MP Anand Mohan and defended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

Anand Mohan had questioned the functioning of the party and created a controversy when he claimed that Nitish Kumar had been buried alive politically.

Responding to this, Leshi Singh asserted that Nitish Kumar remains a fully capable and decisive leader.

“There is no one in this country who can bury our leader alive. Nitish Kumar resides in the hearts of millions across Bihar, especially among women and the underprivileged,” she said.

The minister emphasized that all decisions within the party are taken under Nitish Kumar's leadership and are widely accepted by party workers.

She maintained that both governance and organisational strategies are being carried out effectively under his direction.

“No one can question the competence of our leader. Whether it is government policy or party affairs, every decision is taken with full capability,” she added.

Leshi Singh also cautioned against remarks that undermine the leadership, stating that such statements indirectly challenge the confidence of party supporters.

“If anyone raises a finger against our leader, millions -- especially women -- will stand firmly in his support,” she said.

Addressing Anand Mohan's remarks regarding veteran leader Vashishtha Narayan Singh, she dismissed the criticism, noting that he has never expressed dissatisfaction.

“Vashishtha Narain Singh is a true socialist who has never sought anything for himself or his family,” she remarked.

On speculation that Anand Mohan's discontent stems from his son Chetan Anand not being inducted into the cabinet, Leshi Singh refrained from commenting directly.

However, she stressed that the party leadership would take note of the manner in which its authority has been challenged.

“As far as his son's induction is concerned, I will not comment. But the way he has questioned the leadership is something he should have avoided,” she said.

Anand Mohan, during an event in Sitamarhi, had alleged that decisions in JD(U) are no longer being made by Nitish Kumar but by a cabal of four.

He also claimed that influence within the party is now driven by money rather than merit.