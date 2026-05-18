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Drone Strike Hits UAE Nuclear Plant Amid Rising Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates has reported that an unidentified drone struck the vicinity of its only nuclear power facility on Sunday, as regional tensions across the Middle East continue to escalate.
According to the UAE’s Ministry of Defense, three drones entered the country from the western border area. Two of them were intercepted, while the third impacted an electrical generator located outside the inner security perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region. Authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred and no radioactive leakage was detected.
Although officials did not directly attribute responsibility to Iran, the UAE Foreign Ministry strongly condemned what it described as an “unprovoked terrorist attack,” warning that it endangered national security and could further heighten regional instability.
On the same day, Saudi Arabia reported that it intercepted three drones that had entered its airspace from Iraq, highlighting a broader pattern of aerial incidents across the region.
Tensions remain elevated as US–Iran negotiations continue to stall, with both sides accusing each other of imposing unacceptable conditions. Several media reports have suggested that US President Donald Trump is weighing the option of ending the fragile ceasefire established last month and resuming airstrikes.
Iran, meanwhile, has accused Gulf states hosting US military bases of supporting strikes during earlier US and Israeli military operations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently claimed that the UAE was directly involved in the conflict and criticized its response at the time, according to remarks made during a BRICS meeting in New Delhi.
Separately, recent reports have also alleged that the UAE carried out covert operations during the period of heightened conflict, further intensifying regional accusations and counterclaims.
According to the UAE’s Ministry of Defense, three drones entered the country from the western border area. Two of them were intercepted, while the third impacted an electrical generator located outside the inner security perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region. Authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred and no radioactive leakage was detected.
Although officials did not directly attribute responsibility to Iran, the UAE Foreign Ministry strongly condemned what it described as an “unprovoked terrorist attack,” warning that it endangered national security and could further heighten regional instability.
On the same day, Saudi Arabia reported that it intercepted three drones that had entered its airspace from Iraq, highlighting a broader pattern of aerial incidents across the region.
Tensions remain elevated as US–Iran negotiations continue to stall, with both sides accusing each other of imposing unacceptable conditions. Several media reports have suggested that US President Donald Trump is weighing the option of ending the fragile ceasefire established last month and resuming airstrikes.
Iran, meanwhile, has accused Gulf states hosting US military bases of supporting strikes during earlier US and Israeli military operations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently claimed that the UAE was directly involved in the conflict and criticized its response at the time, according to remarks made during a BRICS meeting in New Delhi.
Separately, recent reports have also alleged that the UAE carried out covert operations during the period of heightened conflict, further intensifying regional accusations and counterclaims.
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