Ammonia Industry Forecast Report 2026: Global Market To Reach $102.74 Billion By 2031 From $82.56 Billion In 2025, Driven By Emphasis On Low-Carbon Solutions & Increasing Demand From Emerging Markets

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonia Market by Type, Sales Channel, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global ammonia market is poised to expand from USD 82.56 billion in 2025 to USD 102.74 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.71%,fueled by increasing agricultural demands, rising global population, and the growing need for refrigeration solutions.

The report delivers critical insights for market leaders and new entrants, enabling informed decision-making regarding revenue opportunities. Stakeholders gain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and can develop effective market strategies.

Key industry players covered: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US), Yara International ASA (Norway), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), OCI Global (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nutrien (Canada), Qatar Fertiliser Company (Qatar), Koch Fertilizer, LLC (US), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), CSBP Limited (Australia), among others.

The aqueous segment is projected to be the second-largest segment during the forecast period.

Aqueous ammonia ranks as the second-largest type in the market due to its extensive industrial applications and safer handling compared to anhydrous ammonia. While it possesses lower nitrogen concentration, restricting its use in bulk fertilizer production, it finds significant application in industries such as water treatment, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and cleaning chemicals. Regulatory shifts towards enhanced safety in developed regions promote aqueous ammonia usage due to its less volatile nature.

Additionally, aqueous ammonia's role in emissions control schemes, notably in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) of nitrogen oxides, highlights its value in industrial and environmental applications. Despite these advantages, aqueous ammonia remains secondary in scope due to its inefficacy as a bulk fertilizer, as agriculture retains the primary position in ammonia consumption. Thus, the segment grows within its niche of controlled industrial applications.

The indirect sales segment is projected to be the second-largest segment during the forecast period.

Indirect sales channels, which encompass distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, represent the second-largest sales segment for ammonia, crucial for small-scale end-user delivery, particularly to agricultural consumers. Small farmers in developing economies rely on localized distribution networks to access fertilizers derived from ammonia, creating a solid downstream network.

While indirect sales facilitate rural infrastructure development and government initiatives to boost fertilizer-accessibility, the hazardous nature of ammonia, necessitating specialized transport and storage, caps large-scale intermediary manipulation. The market dominance lies with direct sales due to superior efficiency, scale, and cost-effectiveness.

The textiles segment is projected to be the second-largest segment during the forecast period.

Ammonia serves vital roles in textile processing, including fiber treatment and dye fixation. The segment, however, remains secondary to the agricultural sector in terms of ammonia consumption volumes. Asia Pacific leads the textile manufacturing arena, with rising global demands for high-quality textiles propelling ammonia demand.

National policies supporting industrialization in emerging economies aid stable demand, though textiles' dependency on economic cycles and trade shifts restricts rapid growth compared to agriculture. Therefore, despite robust growth, the textile industry trails as a significant but secondary ammonia consumer.

In terms of value, Europe is projected to be the second-largest segment during the forecast period.

Europe's longstanding agricultural systems, advanced industry, and strong regulatory landscape underscore its position as the second-largest ammonia market. The region's push toward green ammonia, spurred by emissions-reduction strategies, empowers sustainable market practices.

While Europe's strict environmental norms temper large-scale expansion, its technological innovations and regulatory frameworks ensure market growth focused on sustainability and efficiency. However, steady population levels and mature agricultural sectors constrain rapid fertilizer demand growth.

The report provides insights into the following points:



Analysis of market drivers (agricultural demand, population growth), restraints (price fluctuations, production costs), opportunities (low carbon solutions, emerging markets), and challenges (alternative technologies, regulatory compliance, geopolitical volatility).

Product Development/Innovation: Insights into new technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the ammonia market.

Market Development: Knowledge about profitable markets and analyses of the ammonia market across regions.

Market Diversification: Information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the ammonia market. Competitive Assessment: Evaluations of market shares, growth strategies, and offerings of leading players like CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Yara International ASA, and others.

Key Attributes:

