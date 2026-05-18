Virasat Edition 3 - A Celebration Of Tradition, Legacy And Rising Stars

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Virasat Edition 3, presented by MK Arts Academy, concluded successfully in Qatar with an evening celebrating the beauty and legacy of Kathak.

The event was inaugurated by the DCM Indian Embassy Sandeep Kumar and was also attended by ICC President Manikantan, Baburajan, Sonny Varghese, Harish Kanjani and Dr Sreekumar Padmanabhan.

Virasat 3 featured performances by students across various age groups, showcasing dedication, discipline, and artistic excellence through expressive storytelling, rhythmic compositions, and graceful choreography.

A major highlight of the evening was the Rangmanch Pravesh of young dancers Ashmitha Mahesh and Afreen Macksood, whose solo recital performances received immense appreciation from the audience.

The grand Sufi finale left the audience mesmerized and concluded with a standing ovation.

This year also marked the introduction of the Running Trophy Award for Best Group Performance, awarded to the Megh Ragini Group.

Students were recognized for their dedication and growth with special awards presented to Sharvari Hegde, Meetu Thaploo, Susmita Chaki, and Ashley Sangeeta.

The organizers thanked all parents, students, volunteers, supporters, and well wishers for making the event a memorable success.