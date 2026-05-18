Space Mining Market Size To Hit USD 16.09 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Europe Space Mining Market is estimated to be USD 0.62 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.79 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.84% during 2026–2035. Growth is driven by Luxembourg's leadership in space resource development, supportive regulations, ESA research initiatives, and rising investments in asteroid mining technologies and commercial space exploration ventures. Austin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Mining Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider, “ The Space Mining Market was valued at USD 2.46 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.09 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.68% during 2026-2035.” Rising Investments in Lunar ISRU Programs and Asteroid Prospecting Missions Globally The growth in Space Mining market can be attributed to falling costs associated with launching satellites into space, innovations in technologies related to deep-space exploration, and growing demand for rare earth metals and water sources outside Earth. Public sector missions to the moon and private sector ventures exploring asteroids offer significant business opportunities for space mining operations. One of the most promising business prospects for space mining operations is harvesting water from the lunar ice layer for producing rocket fuel. Moreover, advancements in technology that have been made possible through artificial intelligence, autonomous space crafts, and methods of mineral extraction will lead to increased business opportunities in space mining. Get a Sample Report of Space Mining Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

AstroForge Inc.

TransAstra Corporation

ispace Inc. (Japan/Luxembourg)

Redwire Corporation

Karman+ Inc.

Planetary Resources

Deep Space Industries

Lunar Resources Inc.

Astrobotic Technology Inc.

Masten Space Systems (Astrobotic)

Intuitive Machines LLC

Bradford SPACE

Colorado School of Mines (Space Resources Program)

SpaceX (Starship ISRU future)

Blue Origin LLC

Rocket Lab USA Inc.

Sierra Space Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Space Boeing Company (Space Division) Space Mining Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.46 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 16.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.68% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Phase (Spacecraft Design, Launch, Operations)

. By Asteroid Type (Type C, Type S, Type M)

. By Commodity Resource (Water, Platinum Group Materials, Structural Elements, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Phase

The Spacecraft Design Segment held the maximum market revenue share of 45.3% in the global space mining market in 2025 due to increased investments in spacecraft design, autonomous robots, mission simulation software, and prototyping of asteroid and lunar mining missions. The Operations segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to transition from concept missions to operational activities and actual mining missions.

By Asteroid Type

Type C Asteroids have been found to be dominating the space mining market owing to the high amount of water ice content, carbonaceous material present in it and also for easier access from Earth orbit to exploit the potential resources available through propellant production and ISRU methods. Type S Asteroids were predicted to grow at a fast pace due to rising interest in mining iron, nickel, cobalt, and precious metals for future use.

By Commodity Resource

Water was the leading resource segment within the Space Mining market in 2025 due to its use in propellant production for rockets and also as an important part of sustaining life in long space missions. Platinum Group materials would hold significant promise as a lucrative future market because of its demand in semiconductor manufacturing and hydrogen fuel cells.

Regional Insights:

North America was the dominating region in the global space mining market during 2025 due to large investments made by NASA, the presence of leading private aerospace companies, and advancements in launch vehicle technology. The U.S. will continue to dominate the market on account of various government-sponsored lunar missions, asteroid sampling programs, and increased commercialization of space exploration technologies. In addition, AstroForge, TransAstra, Karman+, and the space manufacturing arm of Redwire constitute the most vibrant ecosystem for the development of commercial space mining technologies in the world.

The U.S. Space Mining Market was valued at approximately USD 1.18 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.68% through 2035. There is rapid growth being witnessed in the US market due to rising investments in exploring the Moon and asteroids and the adoption of innovative ISRU technologies. NASA's Artemis mission along with growing involvement of private space companies in the area is anticipated to drive demand for autonomous mining systems and spacecraft engineering technologies among others. Additionally, economic viability of reusable launch vehicles is another factor likely to propel growth in the market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to show robust growth during the forecast period due to the rising number of space exploration endeavors in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. The Asia Pacific region's most advanced commercial program adjacent to space mining is Japan's ispace, which is a private firm specializing in commercial lunar exploration, whose HAKUTO-R mission attempted to make the world's first-ever commercial lunar landing attempt.

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Recent Developments:



In 2026, AstroForge launched its Brokkr-2 asteroid rendezvous mission, becoming the first commercial spacecraft to orbit a near-Earth metallic asteroid and conduct spectroscopic surface mapping for resource assessment. In 2025, NASA's MOXIE-2 experiment aboard the Artemis III lunar mission successfully demonstrated in-situ water ice extraction from the lunar surface, validating critical ISRU technology for future commercial lunar propellant production.

Exclusive Sections of the Space Mining Market Report (The USPs):



ASTEROID RESOURCE COMPOSITION ANALYSIS – helps you understand the commercial potential of various asteroid classes, including water-rich and metal-rich asteroid resources for future extraction activities.

LUNAR ISRU TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate advancements in lunar water extraction, propellant production, and in-situ resource utilization technologies supporting long-duration space missions.

REUSABLE LAUNCH ECONOMICS ANALYSIS – helps you assess how declining launch costs and reusable rocket technologies are improving the commercial feasibility of space mining operations.

AUTONOMOUS SPACE ROBOTICS TRACKER – helps you identify emerging AI-powered robotic excavation, drilling, and autonomous spacecraft technologies transforming extraterrestrial mining operations.

SPACE RESOURCE COMMERCIALIZATION OUTLOOK – helps you uncover future monetization opportunities associated with lunar propellant production, asteroid mineral extraction, and orbital manufacturing ecosystems. GLOBAL SPACE MINING INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze government funding initiatives, private aerospace investments, and strategic partnerships shaping the future of commercial space resource extraction globally.

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