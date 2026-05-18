Space Mining Market Size To Hit USD 16.09 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025E
|USD 2.46 Billion
|Market Size by 2035
|USD 16.09 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 20.68% From 2026 to 2035
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
|. By Phase (Spacecraft Design, Launch, Operations)
. By Asteroid Type (Type C, Type S, Type M)
. By Commodity Resource (Water, Platinum Group Materials, Structural Elements, Others)
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Key Segmentation Analysis:
By Phase
The Spacecraft Design Segment held the maximum market revenue share of 45.3% in the global space mining market in 2025 due to increased investments in spacecraft design, autonomous robots, mission simulation software, and prototyping of asteroid and lunar mining missions. The Operations segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to transition from concept missions to operational activities and actual mining missions.
By Asteroid Type
Type C Asteroids have been found to be dominating the space mining market owing to the high amount of water ice content, carbonaceous material present in it and also for easier access from Earth orbit to exploit the potential resources available through propellant production and ISRU methods. Type S Asteroids were predicted to grow at a fast pace due to rising interest in mining iron, nickel, cobalt, and precious metals for future use.
By Commodity Resource
Water was the leading resource segment within the Space Mining market in 2025 due to its use in propellant production for rockets and also as an important part of sustaining life in long space missions. Platinum Group materials would hold significant promise as a lucrative future market because of its demand in semiconductor manufacturing and hydrogen fuel cells.
Regional Insights:
North America was the dominating region in the global space mining market during 2025 due to large investments made by NASA, the presence of leading private aerospace companies, and advancements in launch vehicle technology. The U.S. will continue to dominate the market on account of various government-sponsored lunar missions, asteroid sampling programs, and increased commercialization of space exploration technologies. In addition, AstroForge, TransAstra, Karman+, and the space manufacturing arm of Redwire constitute the most vibrant ecosystem for the development of commercial space mining technologies in the world.
The U.S. Space Mining Market was valued at approximately USD 1.18 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.68% through 2035. There is rapid growth being witnessed in the US market due to rising investments in exploring the Moon and asteroids and the adoption of innovative ISRU technologies. NASA's Artemis mission along with growing involvement of private space companies in the area is anticipated to drive demand for autonomous mining systems and spacecraft engineering technologies among others. Additionally, economic viability of reusable launch vehicles is another factor likely to propel growth in the market.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to show robust growth during the forecast period due to the rising number of space exploration endeavors in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. The Asia Pacific region's most advanced commercial program adjacent to space mining is Japan's ispace, which is a private firm specializing in commercial lunar exploration, whose HAKUTO-R mission attempted to make the world's first-ever commercial lunar landing attempt.
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Recent Developments:
- In 2026, AstroForge launched its Brokkr-2 asteroid rendezvous mission, becoming the first commercial spacecraft to orbit a near-Earth metallic asteroid and conduct spectroscopic surface mapping for resource assessment. In 2025, NASA's MOXIE-2 experiment aboard the Artemis III lunar mission successfully demonstrated in-situ water ice extraction from the lunar surface, validating critical ISRU technology for future commercial lunar propellant production.
Exclusive Sections of the Space Mining Market Report (The USPs):
- ASTEROID RESOURCE COMPOSITION ANALYSIS – helps you understand the commercial potential of various asteroid classes, including water-rich and metal-rich asteroid resources for future extraction activities. LUNAR ISRU TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate advancements in lunar water extraction, propellant production, and in-situ resource utilization technologies supporting long-duration space missions. REUSABLE LAUNCH ECONOMICS ANALYSIS – helps you assess how declining launch costs and reusable rocket technologies are improving the commercial feasibility of space mining operations. AUTONOMOUS SPACE ROBOTICS TRACKER – helps you identify emerging AI-powered robotic excavation, drilling, and autonomous spacecraft technologies transforming extraterrestrial mining operations. SPACE RESOURCE COMMERCIALIZATION OUTLOOK – helps you uncover future monetization opportunities associated with lunar propellant production, asteroid mineral extraction, and orbital manufacturing ecosystems. GLOBAL SPACE MINING INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze government funding initiatives, private aerospace investments, and strategic partnerships shaping the future of commercial space resource extraction globally.
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
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