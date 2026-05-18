Latin America Sports Daily For Monday, May 18, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina has its Apertura final, and it is loaded with history. River Plate beat Rosario Central 1-0 at the Monumental on Saturday, Facundo Colidio converting the second-half penalty after Eduardo Coudet's side had survived a Gonzalo Montiel miss from the spot in the first half. On Sunday at La Paternal, Belgrano de Córdoba beat Argentinos Juniors 4-3 on penalties after Nicolás“Uvita” Fernández equalised in the last play of regulation. The final is set for Sunday, May 24 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba: River versus the Belgrano side that sent them down in 2011. In Brazil, Palmeiras and Flamengo both dropped points in Round 16, opening the door for Fluminense, and the Spurs swept past the Wolves 4-2 to reach the Western Conference Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated the top-seeded Pistons in a Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. As always, The Rio Times delivers comprehensive Latin America coverage. Today's Headlines May 16-17, 2026

EVENT RESULT KEY MOMENT Apertura SF: River vs Rosario Central 1-0 Colidio pen 61′; Montiel missed 1st-half pen Apertura SF: Argentinos vs Belgrano 1-1 (3-4 pen) Uvita Fernández 90+5′; Cardozo saves Pérez Brasileirão: Palmeiras vs Cruzeiro 1-1 Leader stumbles at home; 35 pts Brasileirão: Fluminense vs São Paulo 2-1 Kennedy, Canobbio; Hulk unveiled Brasileirão: Athletico-PR vs Flamengo 1-1 Mendoza 11′, Pedro 83′; Danilo red 90+6′ NBA W2: Spurs vs Wolves G6 139-109 Castle 32; Spurs to WCF, 4-2 series NBA E2: Pistons vs Cavs G7 Cavs win Mitchell-Mobley-Harden trio to ECF CONMEBOL: DIM fan ban 60 days Possible extension to 90; walkover pending

01

River Plate vs Belgrano: Fifteen Years Later, the Promoción Goes to a Final

Apertura

River Plate fans of a certain age remember Belgrano. On June 26, 2011, in the second leg of the Primera División promoción at the Monumental, the Pirata held River to a 1-1 draw and sent the country's most successful club down to the Nacional B for the only time in their history. The man who scored from the penalty spot for Belgrano that day, Guillermo Farré, is now the club's youth coordinator. Now, fifteen years on, the same two clubs meet in the Torneo Apertura final at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba on Sunday, May 24. Belgrano have never won an Argentine top-flight title. River, under Eduardo Coudet, are seeking their first since the 2024 winter Apertura.

How they got here

Saturday, May 16, Estadio Más Monumental: River Plate 1-0 Rosario Central. Facundo Colidio converted from the penalty spot at minute 61 after Jeremías Ledesma (Rosario Central) fouled Joaquín Freitas. In the first half, the same Ledesma had saved a Gonzalo Montiel penalty. Central hit two posts; one was a Pol Fernández strike that deflected off Lautaro Rivero. Santiago Beltrán (River) made decisive saves. Referee Nicolás Ramírez sent off nobody in a match the visitors had publicly accused AFA of pre-arbitrating. Sunday, May 17, Estadio Diego Armando Maradona: Argentinos Juniors 1-1 Belgrano (3-4 pen). Facundo Jainikoski opened for Argentinos at minute 6. Belgrano coach Ricardo“Ruso” Zielinski sent on substitute Nicolás“Uvita” Fernández in the second half. He scored the equaliser in the last play of regulation, a low half-volley from inside the area after a Lucas Passerini chest-down. Brayan Cortés (Argentinos) saved two penalties in the shootout; Thiago Cardozo (Belgrano) saved one decisive kick from Enzo Pérez. Ramiro Hernándes converted the winner.

Key moment

For River, the moment Coudet's side decided the tie was actually Montiel's first-half penalty miss. According to coverage by Infobae, the Argentina-international full-back stepped up at minute 33 after Ledesma had brought down Driussi inside the area, and Ledesma guessed correctly. Coudet was visibly furious on the touchline; River had been pinning Rosario Central back without finding a goal. When Facundo Colidio took the second penalty at minute 61, he sent Ledesma the same way, but with more pace and to the inside of the right post.“Acumulamos la presión y al final salió,” Coudet told ESPN Premium after the match. (“We accumulated the pressure and in the end it came out.”)

What's next

The final is Sunday May 24 at 15:30 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba. The winner qualifies for the 2027 Copa Libertadores group stage and earns a place in the 2026 Trofeo de Campeones against the Torneo Clausura winner. The Wednesday May 20 schedule has both clubs in continental action: River host RB Bragantino at the Monumental in Copa Sudamericana Group D; Belgrano have no continental fixture this week but visit Argentinos Juniors in a Liga Profesional regular-phase round on Wednesday May 21. According to La Nación's preview, the historical head-to-head shows 39 matches, with Belgrano holding 13 wins to River's 10, including the 2011 fixture that defined a generation.

River 1-0 Rosario Central (Colidio pen 61′; Montiel missed pen 33′). Argentinos 1-1 Belgrano (3-4 pen, Uvita Fernández 90+5′, Cardozo saves Enzo Pérez). Apertura final Sunday May 24 at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba (15:30). Winner gets 2027 Copa Libertadores berth + Trofeo de Campeones spot. Last competitive meeting: 2011 promoción, when Belgrano sent River down.







02

Round 16 Closes With Palmeiras and Flamengo Limping; Hulk Walks the Maracanã

Brasileirão

The final Brasileirão round before the World Cup pause did not deliver clarity. Palmeiras conceded a 1-1 draw to Cruzeiro at Allianz Parque on Saturday afternoon, the second time in three matchdays Abel Ferreira's side have failed to win at home. Flamengo could not capitalise: at the Arena da Baixada on Sunday evening, Stiven Mendoza put Athletico-PR ahead at minute 11 after Agustín Rossi parried a deflected Benavídez through-ball into Mendoza's path, and Pedro's equaliser at minute 83 saved a single point. Danilo (Flamengo) saw a second yellow card at minute 90+6 in stoppage time for a foul on Kevin Viveros. The 1-1 leaves Flamengo on 31 points, four behind Palmeiras with two matches still in hand.

The day's surge came from Fluminense. At a Maracanã illuminated in green light for Hulk's club presentation pre-match, Luis Zubeldía's side beat São Paulo 2-1 on Saturday. John Kennedy opened with a sliding finish after a Canobbio cutback; Canobbio doubled it with a left-footed strike after Matheus Dória (São Paulo) misplaced a clearance to Lucho Acosta. Dória headed in São Paulo's consolation at minute 78. Hulk did not play (his registration window opens July 20), but according to coverage by Explosão Tricolor, the 39-year-old took to the centre circle wearing the number 7 shirt and acknowledged a crowd of 28,000 paying spectators worth R$1.2 million in gate revenue. José Boto, Flamengo's director of football, was at the Maracanã in a private capacity, according to Globo Esporte. The Fluminense win lifts the Tricolor to 30 points, level with Flamengo's points-played ratio and ahead by goal difference; the third-place position is now genuinely contested.

Elsewhere on the weekend: Corinthians beat Botafogo 1-0 at Nilton Santos on Sunday evening (Yuri Alberto with his first away goal of the season); Vasco beat Internacional 2-1 at São Januário; Atlético-MG and Santos drew 0-0 at Arena MRV with Neymar substituted at minute 70 after taking a knock; Bahia beat RB Bragantino 1-0 in Salvador with Luciano Juba assisting the only goal in his last home appearance before Carlo Ancelotti's pre-list is announced.

Round 17 begins Wednesday May 20 (midweek catch-up) and concludes Sunday May 24. The Brasileirão then pauses for the World Cup until mid-July. The headline Round 17 fixture is Flamengo at Palmeiras at the Maracanã on Sunday May 24, the same day as the Apertura final in Córdoba, in a top-of-table fixture that has effectively become a title decider.

Palmeiras 1-1 Cruzeiro (Saturday); Athletico-PR 1-1 Flamengo (Sunday, Mendoza 11′, Pedro 83′, Danilo red 90+6′); Fluminense 2-1 São Paulo (Saturday, Maracanã, Hulk's pre-match presentation). Brasileirão top: Palmeiras 35, Flamengo 31* (2 games in hand), Fluminense 30, São Paulo 24. Round 17 climaxes with Flamengo at Palmeiras at the Maracanã on Sunday May 24.

River Plate Belgrano Apertura final Córdoba Mario Alberto Kempes May 24 Colidio Montiel Coudet Zielinski Uvita Fernández Cardozo Ramiro Hernándes Palmeiras Cruzeiro Athletico-PR Flamengo Mendoza Pedro Danilo Fluminense São Paulo Hulk Maracanã John Kennedy Canobbio Spurs Wolves Castle Wembanyama Cavs Pistons Game 7 Mitchell Mobley Harden CONMEBOL DIM fan ban 60 days

Football







03

The Apertura's Outsider Story: A Final Without Boca, Estudiantes, Vélez or Racing

Analysis

When Argentina's Apertura playoff bracket opened ten days ago with sixteen clubs, eight of them were considered title contenders. Five were eliminated by Sunday night. Boca Juniors fell in extra time to Huracán at La Bombonera in the round of 16. Estudiantes, Zona A winners, were beaten by Racing at the UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi via Santiago Sosa's 88th-minute header. Vélez Sarsfield fell to Gimnasia La Plata 0-1 at the José Amalfitani. Independiente Rivadavia, Zona B winners and the first Libertadores 2026 Round-of-16 qualifier, were beaten by Unión de Santa Fe at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. Racing themselves were eliminated by Rosario Central in extra time at the Gigante de Arroyito on Wednesday. Of the four 2025 Apertura finalists, only River have made it to the 2026 final. They will face a club that finished fifth in Zona B.

The structural reason for this is the playoff bracket itself. The current format, introduced in 2024, seeds the round of 16 by zone position regardless of overall points table. Zona A and Zona B each contribute eight playoff slots. This means that a club with 25 points in the regular phase (sufficient to finish third in Zona B) can play, and beat, a club with 35 points from Zona A in the round of 16. According to coverage by La Nación, the four clubs that finished outside the top two of their respective zones combined for 75% of the playoff upsets: of the eight round-of-16 ties, four were won by the lower-seeded club. Of the four quarterfinals, two more (Belgrano over Talleres, Racing over Estudiantes) followed the same pattern. By the semifinal stage, only River, as the Zona B regular-season top-two finisher to survive, were defending the established hierarchy.

There is a second structural factor. Most of the eliminated giants had continental commitments during the playoff window: Boca played Libertadores Group D on May 5 against Barcelona SC; Estudiantes had Group A on May 6 against Cusco; Vélez had Sudamericana fixtures. The clubs that did not (Belgrano, Argentinos, Unión, Huracán) had a clear seven-day preparation runway. River and Rosario Central had Sudamericana group fixtures, but their playoff runs began later. According to coverage by Olé, Coudet rotated heavily during River's Sudamericana group-stage fixtures in late April specifically to spare his core for May.

The final is therefore a structural prediction in microcosm. River, with the deeper squad and the only continental-treble path still alive, are favoured. Belgrano, with one fewer continental fixture in their schedule and the squad fresher, are not the longest of long shots. The 39-game head-to-head sits at 13-10 in Belgrano's favour. Sunday May 24 in Córdoba is the title decider.

Eliminated 2025 Apertura finalists: Estudiantes (R16, to Racing), Vélez (R16, to Gimnasia LP), Boca (R16, to Huracán). Only River survives. Apertura format upset rate in 2026 playoffs: 6 of 14 ties won by lower-seeded team (43%). Apertura final clubs' Zona B finish: River 2nd, Belgrano 5th. Head-to-head 39 matches, Belgrano 13 wins, River 10, 16 draws.







04

Conference Finals: Spurs at Thunder Tonight, Knicks Wait for Cavs

NBA

The 2026 NBA Conference Finals begin Monday May 18 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City with Game 1 between the Spurs and the Thunder. San Antonio reached the Western Conference Finals by beating Minnesota 4-2, closing the series Friday at Target Center with a 139-109 win. Stephon Castle scored 32 points, De'Aaron Fox 21, Victor Wembanyama 19 with five rebounds and three blocks. According to NBA, the trio combined for 72 points; the Spurs scored at least 30 in each of the first three quarters. Wembanyama's series ended with 21.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game across six matches, the most rebounds per game by any centre in a 2026 playoff series.

In the East, Cleveland eliminated Detroit in a Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon. According to ESPN's takeaways, the Cavs took a 17-point halftime lead and held off a third-quarter Pistons run. Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and James Harden had combined for the trio's most consistent performance of the season; Mobley produced what one ESPN analyst described as the defining defensive minute of the playoffs by holding Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris scoreless in the closing two minutes. Cleveland advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2018. The Knicks-Cavaliers series begins Tuesday May 19 at Madison Square Garden.

The Spurs are a +0 series favourite over the defending-champion Thunder according to ESPN BET pre-Game 1 lines, with OKC favoured to win at home on Monday. The Thunder have not lost a playoff game since April 28; the Spurs have not lost a playoff game since the Game 4 ejection on May 10. The schedule is condensed: Game 1 Monday, Game 2 Wednesday in OKC; Games 3 and 4 in San Antonio on May 22 and 24. The Apertura final and Brasileirão Round 17 fixtures overlap with the conference finals weekend.

Spurs 4-2 Wolves; Spurs at Thunder Game 1 Monday May 18 (8:30 ET, ESPN). Castle 32, Fox 21, Wemby 19/5/3 in series-clinching Game 6. Cavs 4-3 Pistons via Sunday Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena. Knicks vs Cavaliers begins Tuesday May 19, MSG. Thunder unbeaten in playoffs since April 28; Spurs have not lost since the Game 4 ejection.







05

CONMEBOL Bans DIM Fans for 60 Days; Walkover on the Three Points Still Pending

Analysis

CONMEBOL's Disciplinary Tribunal issued its first sanction in the DIM-Flamengo cancellation case on Wednesday May 13. Independiente Medellín must play their next 60 days of international fixtures without spectators, either as the home or the away club. According to coverage by Infobae and Felipe Sierra on X, the sanction may be extended to 90 days in the final ruling. The decision affects DIM's home fixture against Cusco on Wednesday May 20 and any further CONMEBOL fixtures within the period. The fan ban is the first part of the ruling. The award of the three points to Flamengo, anticipated under Article 24.2 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code, is still pending.

Article 24.2 reads, in the official Spanish:“Si la decisión de un partido fuera atribuible a la conducta o causas imputables a un club, el partido se dará por perdido por dicho club con el resultado de 3-0 a favor del adversario.” If the Tribunal applies this article, as CONMEBOL's preliminary review reportedly indicates, Flamengo will go to 10 points in Group A and clinch direct qualification for the Round of 16. The May 19 Group A fixtures, DIM at Cusco and Flamengo at home to Estudiantes, will then be played with the qualification picture already largely settled.

The 60-day fan ban also has broader implications for Colombian football. DIM, eliminated from the 2026 Liga BetPlay playoffs on May 3, will play their remaining 2026 international fixtures (potentially including a Sudamericana playoff spot, if they finish second in Group A) without spectators. The Colombian football federation has not commented publicly. According to El País of Cali, the question being asked in Bogotá is whether other Colombian clubs (Junior, Tolima, América de Cali) will face heightened scrutiny in their own continental fixtures over the coming weeks.

DIM fan ban: 60 days minimum, possibly 90, applies to home and away fixtures. Walkover on the May 7 cancellation pending; Article 24.2 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code anticipates 3-0 to Flamengo. Group A pre-ruling: Flamengo 7, Estudiantes 6, DIM 4, Cusco 1. Group A May 19 fixtures: DIM at Cusco (behind closed doors), Flamengo home to Estudiantes.







06

Today's Pre-List: Neymar's Mother's Day Pitch, Pedro's Hamstring, and the Hulk Question

World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti's 27-player pre-list for the Brazil World Cup squad is due to be announced at the CBF headquarters in Rio de Janeiro on Monday May 18 at 11:00 BRT. According to coverage by Globo Esporte and Coluna do Fla, the locked group is unchanged: Bento, Ederson, Alisson (GK); Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Bremer (CB); Casemiro, Paquetá, Bruno Guimarães (MF); Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Endrick, Estêvão (FW). The fights are in the bubble positions.

At full-back: Wendell (Porto), Vanderson (Monaco) and Luciano Juba (Bahia) all have advocates. Juba's Sunday assist against Bragantino in his last home match before the announcement was unusually well-timed. In midfield: João Gomes (Wolves), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Gerson (Cruzeiro). Gerson is the inside favourite after Cruzeiro's continental run. At forward: Neymar (Santos), João Pedro (Brighton), Pedro (Flamengo). Pedro's May 4 hamstring strain has likely eliminated him from contention. Neymar's six goals in 16 matches in 2026, including the Sunday Mother's Day goal, is the case for him; his recurring injury record is the case against. The third forward spot may go to João Pedro for fitness reasons.

The 23-player senior squad will be announced May 26. Pre-tournament friendlies: May 30 vs Saudi Arabia in Dallas, June 6 vs Mexico in Atlanta. Brazil's Group D opener is Sunday June 14 against Italy at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. According to ESPN Brasil's Sunday-evening update, Ancelotti's pre-list press conference will be brief; he is expected to take questions on individual selections only at the May 26 senior squad announcement.

Brazil 27-player pre-list announcement: Monday May 18, 11:00 BRT, CBF headquarters Rio. Locked: 3 GK, 3 CB, 3 MF, 5 FW. Bubble: full-back (Wendell/Vanderson/Juba), midfield (Gomes/Pereira/Gerson), forward (Neymar/João Pedro/Pedro). Senior squad: May 26. Brazil's Group D opener: vs Italy, June 14, AT&T Stadium.







07

Brasileirão After Round 16: Top of the Table, Z4 Update

Standings

# TEAM P W D L GD PTS 1 Palmeiras 16 10 5 1 +13 35 2 Flamengo* 14 9 4 1 +15 31 3 Fluminense 16 9 3 4 +7 30 4 São Paulo 16 7 3 6 +1 24 5 Athletico-PR 16 7 3 6 +2 24 6 Vasco 16 6 5 5 +2 23 7 Cruzeiro 16 6 4 6 +1 22 8 Bahia 16 7 1 8 +1 22 16 Corinthians 16 5 6 5 -2 21 17 Santos 16 4 7 5 -3 19 18 Mirassol 16 3 5 8 -7 14 19 Remo 16 3 5 8 -8 14 20 Chapecoense 16 2 3 11 -15 9

* Flamengo have two matches in hand. Round 17 is the last Brasileirão round before the World Cup pause (mid-July restart). Flamengo at Palmeiras at the Maracanã on Sunday May 24 is the de facto title decider.

Palmeiras 35-31-30 at the top (with Flamengo carrying 2 games in hand). Z4: Chapecoense 9, Remo 14, Mirassol 14. The two clubs immediately above Z4: Santos (19) and Corinthians (21). Round 17 climax fixture: Flamengo at Palmeiras, Maracanã, Sunday May 24. Apertura final and Conference Finals all overlap that weekend.







08

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

Who will play in the Apertura final on May 24?

River Plate will face Belgrano de Córdoba in the 2026 Apertura final on Sunday May 24 at 15:30 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba. River reached the final by beating Rosario Central 1-0 at the Más Monumental on Saturday May 16 with a Facundo Colidio penalty at minute 61; Gonzalo Montiel had missed an earlier penalty in the first half. Belgrano reached the final by beating Argentinos Juniors 4-3 on penalties at La Paternal on Sunday May 17 after a 1-1 draw (Jainikoski 6′ for Argentinos; Uvita Fernández 90+5′ for Belgrano). Coach Ricardo Zielinski leads Belgrano; Eduardo Coudet leads River. The clubs last met competitively in the 2011 promoción, when Belgrano sent River down to the Nacional B for the only time in River's history.

What happened with Hulk's presentation at the Maracanã?

Hulk was formally unveiled at the Maracanã before Fluminense's 2-1 Brasileirão Round 16 win over São Paulo on Saturday May 16. The stadium was lit in green for the 39-year-old's club presentation; he walked to the centre circle wearing the number 7 shirt and acknowledged a crowd of 28,000 fans paying R$1.2 million in gate revenue. Hulk did not play and cannot play until July 20, when Brazil's transfer registration window reopens after the World Cup. His contract runs through December 2027 at approximately R$2 million per month. John Kennedy and Agustín Canobbio scored the Fluminense goals; Matheus Dória pulled one back for São Paulo.

What is the CONMEBOL sanction against Independiente Medellín?

CONMEBOL's Disciplinary Tribunal announced on Wednesday May 13 that Independiente Medellín must play their next 60 days of international fixtures without spectators, either at home or as visitors. The sanction may be extended to 90 days in the final ruling. The first affected fixture is DIM's Copa Libertadores Group A match at Cusco on Wednesday May 20, which will be played behind closed doors. A second part of the ruling is anticipated: the award of the three points from the cancelled May 7 fixture at the Atanasio Girardot. Under Article 24.2 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code, the result is set as a 3-0 walkover in favour of Flamengo, which would push the Brazilian club to 10 points in Group A and clinch direct qualification for the Round of 16.

Updated: 2026-05-18T08:30:00Z by Matt Camenzind, Latin America correspondent.

Related coverage: previous Latin America Sports Daily (May 15: Vitória knock out Flamengo) · Brasileirão Round 9 · Brazil Elections 2026 guide.

Latin America sports today, Latin America sports news, LATAM sports daily, Latin America sports May 16-17 2026, Apertura Argentina final River Plate Belgrano Córdoba Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes May 24 promoción 2011 Guillermo Farré historia descenso Nacional B Eduardo Chacho Coudet Ricardo Ruso Zielinski Nicolás Diez Nicolás Ramírez Nazareno Arasa árbitro, River 1-0 Rosario Central Saturday May 16 Más Monumental Facundo Colidio penalty 61 minute Gonzalo Montiel missed first half penalty Jeremías Ledesma saved Joaquín Freitas foul Santiago Beltrán saves Pol Fernández post Lautaro Rivero deflection Aníbal Moreno injury Fabricio Bustos substitute Sebastián Driussi Lucas Martínez Quarta Marcos Acuña Facundo Vera Tomás Galván Juan Cruz Meza Alejo Veliz Pizarro Quintana Vicente Pizarro Carlos Quintana Pezzella, Rosario Central Di María 38 returns Monumental opposition Gastón Ávila Enzo Copetti Coronel Ovando Mallo Blanco Sández Ibarra Pol Fernández Campaz Veliz Acumulamos la presión y al final salió Coudet ESPN Premium quote, Argentinos Juniors 1-1 Belgrano 3-4 penalties Estadio Diego Armando Maradona La Paternal Sunday May 17 Facundo Jainikoski 6 minute Nicolás Uvita Fernández 90+5 last play equaliser Lucas Passerini chest down half-volley Brayan Cortés saves Zelarayán Mudo Vázquez Thiago Cardozo saves Enzo Pérez Ramiro Hernandes converted winner penalty shootout, Argentinos Lozano Álvarez Riquelme Prieto Lescano Fattori Oroz López Muñoz Molina Diez coach, Belgrano Morales Maldonado Lisandro López Spörle Longo Sánchez Rigoni Zelarayán González Metilli Passerini, Apertura final 2026 Libertadores 2027 berth Trofeo de Campeones spot 39 head-to-head history Belgrano 13 wins River 10 wins 16 empates, Brasileirão Round 16 May 16-17 results Palmeiras 1-1 Cruzeiro Allianz Parque Abel Ferreira home stumbles Athletico-PR 1-1 Flamengo Arena da Baixada Stiven Mendoza 11 minute Benavídez through ball Rossi deflection Pedro 83 minute equaliser Bruno Henrique cross Danilo second yellow card 90+6 stoppage time foul Kevin Viveros four points behind Palmeiras two games in hand Leonardo Jardim, Fluminense 2-1 São Paulo Maracanã Saturday May 16 Hulk presentation green light Maracanã 28000 fans R$1.2 million revenue number 7 shirt 39 years old contract December 2027 R$2 million per month July 20 registration window post World Cup John Kennedy opening goal Canobbio cutback sliding finish Canobbio second goal Matheus Dória error Lucho Acosta pass left-footed strike Dória header consolation 78 minute Luis Zubeldía coach José Boto Flamengo director private capacity Milton Cruz São Paulo interim, Corinthians 1-0 Botafogo Nilton Santos Yuri Alberto first away goal Fernando Diniz Vasco 2-1 Internacional São Januário Renato Gaúcho Atlético-MG 0-0 Santos Arena MRV Neymar knock substitute 70 minute Cuca Cuca Bahia 1-0 RB Bragantino Salvador Luciano Juba assist last home pre-list, Brasileirão Round 17 May 20 catch-up May 24 climax Flamengo at Palmeiras Maracanã title decider Sunday May 24 World Cup pause mid-July resume, NBA Western Conference Finals Spurs Thunder Game 1 Monday May 18 Paycom Center 8:30 ET ESPN Stephon Castle 32 points 11 rebounds 6 assists series clincher Game 6 Friday Target Center 139-109 Wolves Spurs 4-2 series Wembanyama 19 points 5 rebounds 3 blocks 21.8 PPG 12.3 RPG series average most rebounds per game centre 2026 playoffs De'Aaron Fox 21 points first WCF since 2017 Mitch Johnson Anthony Edwards Naz Reid 20-0 second-quarter run Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7 victory Little Caesars Arena Sunday May 17 Pistons eliminated Donovan Mitchell Evan Mobley James Harden trio first Eastern Conference Finals since 2018 Cade Cunningham Tobias Harris held scoreless final two minutes Mobley defensive minute Knicks Madison Square Garden Tuesday May 19 Game 1 8 ET ESPN, NBA Conference Finals schedule Game 2 Wednesday OKC Games 3 4 San Antonio May 22 24, CONMEBOL Disciplinary Tribunal DIM Independiente Medellín fan ban 60 days announced Wednesday May 13 home visiting fixtures possible extension 90 days Felipe Sierra Infobae walkover pending Article 24.2 CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code 3-0 result Flamengo 10 points Group A direct qualification Round of 16 May 19 fixtures DIM Cusco behind closed doors Flamengo home Estudiantes, Brazil World Cup pre-list 27 players Carlo Ancelotti Monday May 18 11:00 BRT CBF headquarters Rio locked Bento Ederson Alisson Marquinhos Gabriel Magalhães Bremer Casemiro Paquetá Bruno Guimarães Vinícius Júnior Rodrygo Raphinha Endrick Estêvão bubble Wendell Vanderson Luciano Juba Bahia João Gomes Andreas Pereira Gerson Cruzeiro Neymar Santos João Pedro Brighton Pedro Flamengo May 4 hamstring strain unfit June 14 Italy opener AT&T Stadium Arlington Texas senior squad announcement May 26 friendlies Saudi Arabia Dallas May 30 Mexico Atlanta June 6, Champions League final May 30 Puskás Aréna Budapest Arsenal PSG Pacho Ecuador Luis Díaz Colombia, Independiente Rivadavia first Libertadores 2026 Round of 16 qualifier Tolima Coquimbo Group B Junior eliminated Cerro Porteño Vegetti Mirassol Group G

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