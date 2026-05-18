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Fire Near UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Plant After Drone Strike
(MENAFN) Authorities in the United Arab Emirates reported that a drone strike triggered a fire near the Barakah nuclear power plant in the Al Dhafra region, though officials confirmed there was no impact on nuclear safety.
According to statements from Abu Dhabi’s media office, the fire broke out in an electrical generator located outside the facility’s inner security perimeter. Emergency measures were implemented immediately following the incident.
Officials emphasized that no injuries were reported and that radiation levels remained normal, with no compromise to the plant’s operational safety.
The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation also confirmed that the incident did not affect the plant’s core safety systems or overall readiness.
Authorities said precautionary procedures were carried out at the site and added that further updates would be issued as the situation develops.
According to statements from Abu Dhabi’s media office, the fire broke out in an electrical generator located outside the facility’s inner security perimeter. Emergency measures were implemented immediately following the incident.
Officials emphasized that no injuries were reported and that radiation levels remained normal, with no compromise to the plant’s operational safety.
The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation also confirmed that the incident did not affect the plant’s core safety systems or overall readiness.
Authorities said precautionary procedures were carried out at the site and added that further updates would be issued as the situation develops.
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