20 Years In The Industry - And Still Just Getting Started

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 18, 2026 4:00 am - Celebrating 20 years of commercial window cleaning, facade maintenance, pressure washing, roof anchor testing, and building maintenance services across Boston, Massachusetts, and New England.

For 20 years, property managers, facility teams, and commercial building owners across Boston, Massachusetts, and New England have trusted Above The Rest Building Services to keep their properties cleaner, safer, and professionally maintained - without shortcuts.

This year marks a major milestone for our company: 20 years in the commercial window cleaning and building maintenance industry.

Two decades of rope work, rigging, pressure washing, facade maintenance, inspections, restoration, and exterior building services.

Thousands of commercial properties serviced.

Thousands of satisfied clients.

And a reputation built on consistency, safety, and quality workmanship.

From day one, we've built our company by showing up, doing the work right, and standing behind every service we provide.

From a Small Operation to a Trusted Commercial Building Maintenance Company

What started as a small operation with a strong commitment to quality and safety has grown into a trusted commercial building maintenance company serving Boston and the greater New England region.

Today, we partner with property managers, developers, facility teams, schools, universities, and commercial property owners who understand the importance of professional exterior maintenance - especially for high-risk exterior services and compliance-focused building care.

Our commercial building maintenance services include:

.High-rise and mid-rise window cleaning

.Commercial pressure washing

.Commercial painting services

.Sealant and caulking repair & replacement

.Parking garage maintenance and line striping

.Facade inspections, maintenance, and repairs

.Roof anchor design, installation, testing, and OSHA compliance support

.Dryer vent cleaning and preventive maintenance services

.32BJ-compliant commercial maintenance services

Whether we're restoring a building facade, pressure washing exterior surfaces, maintaining OSHA-compliant roof anchor systems, or improving curb appeal through professional window cleaning, we approach every project with the same level of professionalism and attention to detail.

Because protecting your building's image, safety, and long-term performance is our business.

Why Experience Matters in Commercial Building Maintenance

In the commercial exterior maintenance industry, longevity is earned through discipline, accountability, and reliable service.

Over the past 20 years, our team has continued to deliver dependable building maintenance solutions through changing industry standards, harsh New England weather conditions, and complex high-rise access challenges.

Our clients trust us because they know they can expect:

.Crews that arrive on time and fully prepared

.Technicians who are trained, equipped, professional, and respectful

.Safe work practices and OSHA-conscious procedures

.Reliable communication and accountability

.Results that speak for themselves - often seen in sparkling glass, cleaner facades, and spotless walkways

From luxury residential towers and Class A office buildings to college and university campuses, parking structures, and mixed-use commercial properties, we've proudly delivered professional maintenance services throughout Boston, Massachusetts, and across New England.

Proud to Be Affiliated with Local 32BJ

As we celebrate this milestone year, we're also proud to share that we've officially joined the Local 32BJ Service Employees International Union.

While our membership is new, our standards had already aligned with the union's values long before we officially joined.

Our company has always believed in:

.Safe working conditions

.Fair pay and workforce professionalism

.Ongoing training and certifications

.Accountability at every level of service

For our clients, our 32BJ affiliation provides additional confidence that they are partnering with a company committed to high industry standards, workforce development, and professional commercial maintenance services.

Looking Ahead: Investing in the Future

Twenty years in business is an important milestone - but we're just getting started.

As commercial building maintenance continues to evolve, we remain committed to investing in:

.Advanced training and certifications

.Expanded commercial maintenance services

.Improved safety systems and compliance solutions

.Better equipment and operational efficiency

.Long-term partnerships with commercial property teams

Our mission remains the same as it was when we started:

to help property managers and building owners maintain safer, cleaner, and better-performing properties throughout Boston and New England.

Whether you need seasonal commercial window cleaning, facade restoration, parking garage maintenance, pressure washing, roof anchor testing, or long-term commercial property maintenance services, our team is ready to help.

About Above The Rest Building Services

Above The Rest Building Services supports commercial properties across New England with professional maintenance and structural support services. Their experienced teams specialize in parking garage maintenance, concrete restoration, waterproofing, and safety-focused structural solutions.

With certified technicians and industry-grade equipment, the company provides dependable services designed to improve structural performance and operational safety.

Contact Us:

Above The Rest Building Services

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Phone: (781) 401-9986

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