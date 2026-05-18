Ukrainian Troops Carry Out Counterattacks On Certain Sections Of Front In Southern Regions Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he stated this during a TV broadcast.

"The situation in the south has not undergone any major or drastic changes. Enemy assaults continue, and the enemy is actively using aviation. In addition, there is a fairly large number of kamikaze drone strikes on our positions and on settlements located near the line of contact," he said.

According to him, Russian forces are trying to break deeper into Ukrainian defenses and are carrying out various sabotage operations.

"Sabotage groups are attempting to penetrate deeper into our defenses, but we are destroying them. We are conducting very active reconnaissance-and-search and search-and-strike operations to eliminate such groups," Voloshyn added.

Defense Intelligence shows how soldiers clear Russian forces out of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region

He also noted that Ukrainian troops are conducting active counteroffensive actions in certain sectors of the front and are trying to regain previously lost positions and territories.

As Ukrinform previously reported, 242 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line on May 17.

Photo: AFU General Staff