Alembic Pharma Shares Tumble Over 9 Pc After Weak Margins Performance

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited fell more than 9 per cent on Monday after the Gujarat-based drugmaker reported lower-than-expected earnings for the March 2026 quarter, with pressure on operating margins weighing on investor sentiment.

The stock declined as much as 9 per cent to hit an intra-day low of Rs 710.70 on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

At the closing bell, the shares were down by 7.42 per cent or Rs 58.20 at Rs 725.90. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined around 7 per cent.

The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 14,142 crore. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,107.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 635.80.

For the fourth quarter of FY26, Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a 29 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 202 crore, compared to Rs 157 crore in the corresponding period last financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 4.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,848 crore from Rs 1,770 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, operating performance remained weak during the quarter. EBITDA declined 16.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 228 crore from Rs 272 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed sharply to 12.3 per cent from 15.4 per cent in the same period last financial year.

The company's India-branded business grew 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 568 crore during the quarter, supported by growth in gynaecology, gastrology, ophthalmology and animal healthcare segments.

Alembic also launched two new products in the domestic market during the quarter. Its international business rose 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 564 crore, led by the US formulations business.

During the quarter, the company launched six products in the US market, while revenue from the ex-US generics business stood at Rs 369 crore. Alembic also received four ANDA approvals during the quarter.