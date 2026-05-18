KP Govt, Opposition Unite Against Wheat Crisis And CNG Shutdown

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and opposition parties on Monday held a joint press conference in the provincial assembly over the issues of wheat supply and the suspension of CNG services in the province.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati attended the press conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi thanked the speaker for bringing both the government and opposition together for the rights of the province.

He said discussions were held on the development and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that wheat supply and the closure of CNG stations were currently among the province's most pressing issues.

The governor criticised the federal government, saying that“on one hand a lockdown has been imposed, while on the other CNG has also been suspended.”

He said the poor were the worst affected by the CNG shutdown and confirmed that the provincial leadership was in contact with the federation regarding the matter.

Mr Kundi termed the suspension of CNG services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a violation of the Constitution and said both the wheat and gas crises were directly affecting the underprivileged segments of society.

Also Read: KP CM urges PM Shehbaz Sharif to end CNG gas suspension, cites constitutional rights under Article 158

He also claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not receiving its due share of water, adding that if the province received its rightful share,“we would not need to ask anyone for wheat.”

The governor urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately take notice of the CNG issue in the province and called for swift action on matters concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We stand with the people on the issues of wheat and CNG,” he said, warning that if the poor were deprived of bread and CNG, protests would erupt on the streets.

“We take oath under the Constitution, so we should also act upon it,” the governor added.