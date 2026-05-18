$1.98 Bn Penetration Testing As A Service Market Global Forecast To 2031 With Netspi, Synack, Veracode, Rootshell Security, Intigriti, Edgescan, Guidepoint Security, Intervision Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|351
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$0.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$1.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Cyberattack Frequency and Attack Sophistication Increase in Adoption of Devsecops and Agile Development Pipelines Expansion of Cloud, API, and Cloud-Native Application Environments
Restraints
- Data Confidentiality Concerns When Granting Platform Access to External Testers Reliance on Skilled Ethical Hackers for Advanced Vulnerability Validation
Opportunities
- Expansion of Automated and AI-Assisted Penetration Testing Rise in Demand for Subscription-based Security Testing Among SMEs
Challenges
- Managing False Positives and Ensuring Accuracy in Automated Testing Workflows Integrating Ptaas Platforms with Enterprise Security and Devops Ecosystems
Company Profiles
- Netspi Cobalt Synack Veracode Hackerone Raxis Levelblue Bugcrowd Astra Security Rootshell Security Intigriti Edgescan Guidepoint Security Intervision Software Secured Yogosha Nowsecure Vumetric Cybersecurity Terra Security Aikido Breachlock Deepstrike Pentest People Firecompass Strobes Security Safeaeon Immuniweb Cyberhunter Solutions Securelayer7 Appsecure
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Attachment
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Penetration Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) Market
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