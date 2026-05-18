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Methanol Engines Market 2026-2035 By Usage, Power, Ship Type, Build, And Region - Featuring Everllence, Wartsila, Rolls-Royce, Yanmar Holdings Co., Anglo Belgian Corp. And More


2026-05-18 07:02:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methanol Engines Market by Usage, Power, Ship Type, Build, and Region - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The methanol engines market is on track for significant expansion, with projections indicating a growth from USD 0.79 billion in 2026 to USD 5.39 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the shipping industry's commitment to reducing emissions and integrating fuel-flexible engine solutions.

Increasing methanol-fueled vessel orders, particularly within the container ship and tanker segments, are propelling this demand. Regulatory pressures, such as IMO emission targets and regional policies, further accelerate adoption. Enhanced methanol bunkering infrastructure alongside the growing availability of green methanol fuels support the large-scale deployment of these engines. Furthermore, advancements in dual-fuel engine technologies and the expansion of retrofit solutions are contributing to market penetration.

By build, the newbuild segment is projected to be the most dominant during the forecast period

Newbuild projects are anticipated to dominate as most methanol engine implementations are linked to vessels designed for alternative fuel use from the outset. These projects allow for the integration of methanol storage, fuel systems, and engine setup, proving more efficient than retrofit conversions, particularly for large commercial vessels. Increasing orders for methanol-ready vessels further bolster this segment's leadership.

By usage, the generator engine segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035

The generator engine segment is expected to experience the highest growth as methanol usage extends beyond main propulsion to auxiliary power sources on vessels. As integration of methanol across vessel operations becomes more prevalent, methanol-based generators contribute to overall decarbonization efforts. Their growing adoption is also driven by the need for cleaner power generation during hoteling and other operations.

Europe is projected to capture a major market share during the forecast period

Europe is poised to maintain a strong market presence, supported by early adoption of low-emission shipping practices, stringent environmental regulations, and clear decarbonization goals. The region's strong alignment of demand and supply is bolstered by the presence of leading shipowners, technology providers, and engine developers with active methanol strategies. Efforts in green shipping corridors and alternative fuel infrastructure are also noteworthy.

Research Coverage

This comprehensive study delves into the methanol engines market, analyzing various segments and subsegments. It evaluates the market size and growth potential across different areas and regions, offering competitive insights into key players, product offerings, and strategic developments.

Company Profiles

  • Everllence SE
  • Wartsila
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Anglo Belgian Corporation Nv
  • Bergen Engines As
  • Hd Hyundai Heavy Industries
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins Inc.
  • Volvo Penta
  • Scania
  • China Yuchai International Limited
  • Mitsui E&S Co. Ltd.
  • Hanwha Engine Co. Ltd.
  • Wingd Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  • Weichai Holding Group Co. Ltd.
  • Sandfirden Technics
  • Scandinaos Ab
  • Hanshin Diesel Works Ltd.
  • Cssc-Mes Diesel Co. Ltd.
  • Cssc Marine Power Co. Ltd.
  • Dalian Marine Diesel Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 333
Forecast Period 2026-2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.79 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $5.39 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.0%
Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Stringent Emission Regulations Accelerating Shift Toward Cleaner Marine Fuel
    • Growing Commercial Availability of Methanol-Ready Engine Technologies
    • Rising Orderbook for Methanol-Powered Vessels Supporting Market Adoption
  • Challenges
    • High Upfront Cost Compared to Conventional Engines
    • Limited Supply and High Cost of Green Methanol Fuel
    • Additional Storage Requirements due to Low Energy Density of Methanol
  • Opportunities
    • Strong Potential to Retrofit Existing Ships
    • Growing Revenue from Maintenance and Services
    • Expansion into Diverse Ship Types and Marine Segments
  • Case Studies
    • Green Maritime Methanol Project: Retrofitting of MV Eemsborg for Methanol Propulsion
    • Stena Line: Methanol Retrofitting of Stena Germanica Ferry for Emission Reduction
    • CMA CGM: Deployment of Methanol-Fueled Container Ships for Decarbonized Shipping

For more information about this report visit

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Attachment

  • Methanol Engines Market
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