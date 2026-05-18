Orion Group Holdings Announces Conference Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the“Company” or“Orion”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences:



B. Riley Securities 26th Annual Investor Conference on May 20, 2026, in Marina del Rey, California; and

Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 28, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company's website is located at: .

Contact:

Margaret Boyce

346-278-3762

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Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc .