Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Orion Group Holdings Announces Conference Participation


2026-05-18 07:02:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the“Company” or“Orion”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences:

  • B. Riley Securities 26th Annual Investor Conference on May 20, 2026, in Marina del Rey, California; and
  • Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 28, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company's website is located at: .

Contact:

Margaret Boyce
346-278-3762
...

Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc .


MENAFN18052026004107003653ID1111130829



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search