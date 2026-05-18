Brady Corporation Reports Record Adjusted EPS In Its Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter And Raises Its Fiscal 2026 Adjusted EPS Guidance



Sales for the quarter increased 13.8 percent compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Organic sales increased 8.2 percent, acquisitions increased sales 2.1 percent and foreign currency translation increased sales 3.5 percent.

Diluted EPS increased 11.0 percent to $1.21 in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $1.09 in the same quarter of the prior year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* increased 23.0 percent to $1.50 in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $1.22 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $78.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $59.9 million in the third quarter of last year.

GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2026 was adjusted from the previous range of $4.62 to $4.82 per share to $4.66 to $4.76 per share. Adjusted Diluted EPS* Guidance was raised for the full year ending July 31, 2026 from the previous range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share to the new range of $5.20 to $5.30 per share. Entered into a definitive purchase agreement on April 20, 2026, to acquire Honeywell's Productivity Solutions and Services business, expected to close in the second half of calendar 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



MILWAUKEE, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or“Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended April 30, 2026.

Quarter Ended April 30, 2026 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2026 increased 13.8 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 8.2 percent, growth of 2.1 percent from acquisitions and an increase of 3.5 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2026 were $435.2 million compared to $382.6 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales increased 14.4 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 12.6 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic sales growth of 10.1 percent in the Americas & Asia and organic sales growth of 4.5 percent in Europe & Australia.



Income before income taxes increased 11.6 percent to $73.4 million in the quarter ended April 30, 2026, compared to $65.7 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended April 30, 2026, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $5.3 million and acquisition-related costs of $13.5 million, was $92.1 million, an increase of 23.8 percent compared to the third quarter of last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended April 30, 2025, which was adjusted for amortization expense and facility closure and other reorganization costs of $8.7 million, was $74.4 million.



Net income for the quarter ended April 30, 2026 was $57.8 million compared to $52.3 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Net Income* in the quarter ended April 30, 2026 was $71.9 million compared to $58.8 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $1.21 compared to $1.09 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the quarter ended April 30, 2026 was $1.50 compared to $1.22 in the same quarter last year.

Nine-Month Period Ended April 30, 2026 Financial Results:

Sales for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2026 increased 9.7 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 4.3 percent, growth of 2.5 percent from acquisitions and an increase of 2.9 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the nine months ended April 30, 2026 were $1.22 billion compared to $1.12 billion in the same period last year. By region, sales increased 10.6 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 8.0 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic sales growth of 6.0 percent in the Americas & Asia and organic sales growth of 0.9 percent in Europe & Australia.



Income before income taxes increased 15.4 percent to $203.8 million in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2026, compared to $176.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2026, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $15.8 million and acquisition-related costs of $13.5 million, was $233.1 million, an increase of 13.5 percent compared to the same period last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025, which was adjusted for amortization expense, facility closure and other reorganization costs and acquisition-related charges of $28.8 million, was $205.4 million.



Net income in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2026 was $159.8 million compared to $139.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2026 was $181.9 million compared to $161.1 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $3.35 compared to $2.89 in the same period last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2026 was $3.81 compared to $3.34 in the same period last year.

Commentary:

“Our investment in research & development resulted in strong organic sales growth globally, along with a record quarter of adjusted earnings per share. New product launches over the last several years as well as data center construction drove our sales growth, which is an end market that is ideal for our high-performance identification solutions,” said Brady's President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller.“Last month, we announced our agreement to acquire Honeywell's Productivity Solutions and Services business, which we expect to close in the second half of calendar 2026. I'm incredibly excited to execute our plans for growth and expand our portfolio through PSS with high-quality mobility and scanning solutions, which are highly complementary to Brady's portfolio of printers, software and specialty adhesive materials.”



“In addition to our new quarterly record adjusted earnings per share, we increased our cash flow from operating activities more than 30 percent to $78.2 million in the quarter, and we returned $16.7 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks,” said Brady's Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton.“We were in a net cash position of $148.6 million as of April 30, 2026, which gives us the ability to continue to invest in organic growth and provides support for our acquisition of the Productivity Solutions and Services business, while returning funds to our shareholders to continue to drive long-term shareholder value.”

Fiscal 2026 Guidance:

The Company adjusted its GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2026 from $4.62 to $4.82 per share, to $4.66 to $4.76 per share. The Company raised its Adjusted Diluted EPS* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2026 from $4.95 to $5.15 per share, to $5.20 to $5.30 per share.



The assumptions included in fiscal 2026 guidance include a full-year income tax rate of approximately 21 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $44 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $45 million. Fiscal 2026 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of April 30, 2026 and assumes continued economic growth. Fiscal 2026 guidance does not include any earnings impact from the PSS transaction.

A webcast regarding Brady's fiscal 2026 third quarter financial results will be available at beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2025, employed approximately 6,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2025 sales were approximately $1.51 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at .

* Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are“forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“should,”“project,”“plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of materials, labor, material shortages and supply chain disruptions, including as a result of tariffs or other impacts of the global trade environment; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady's ability to identify, integrate and grow acquired companies; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches and difficulties in preventing phishing attacks, social engineering or malicious break-ins; risks associated with the loss of key employees; litigation, including product liability claims; global climate change and environmental regulations; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; the possibility that events, changes or other circumstances could result in termination of the agreement to acquire the PSS business; our ability to complete the pending acquisition of the PSS business on the anticipated timeline or at all, including risks related to the timing, receipt and terms of required governmental and regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions; the potential effects of the pending acquisition and related integration planning on Brady's and the PSS business's relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, ability to retain and hire key personnel, operating results and businesses generally; our ability to realize the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the pending acquisition of the PSS business, including expected synergies, within the anticipated timeframe, or at all; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the“Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady's Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2025.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.



