Petrobras Signs $2.2B Vessel Deal, Creating 7,000 Brazil Jobs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ticker intelligence PETR4 · Petrobras B3 São Paulo 45.47 +1.04% 1Y performance +42.67% PETR4 is trading at 45.47 today; the session move is +1.04%. The peer strip below gives the immediate market context. 1Y Perf. +42.67% 52W High 50.69 52W Low 28.86 Volume 59,226,200 Peer comparison IBOV 177,284 Day -0.61% 1Y +27.24% USD/BRL 5.07 Day +0.27% 1Y -10.40% BRENT 110.24 Day +0.90% 1Y +68.20% Brazilian state-controlled oil major Petrobras (B3: PETR3, PETR4; NYSE: PBR) signed eight contracts totaling R$11 billion ($2.18 billion) with Norwegian-controlled DOF Subsea Serviços for the construction, chartering, and operation of four offshore support vessels destined for deepwater and ultra-deepwater operations, the company announced Thursday evening. The deal is one of the largest single-day corporate contract signings in Brazilian shipbuilding history. The vessels will be built at Navship shipyard in Navegantes, Santa Catarina state - the heart of Brazil's southern shipbuilding cluster. The agreements form part of Petrobras's Mar Aberto Programme, the company's flagship initiative to renew and expand the offshore fleet supporting its operations in the pre-salt fields and other deepwater assets. The vessels will be RSV-class (ROV Support Vessel) units, specialised for submarine inspection, maintenance, and repair. Petrobras projects the contract will generate approximately 7,000 direct and indirect jobs across the construction and operation phases - 1,500 direct positions plus 5,600 indirect roles in the supply chain. Local content commitments target 80 percent during the construction phase and approximately 90 percent during vessel operation, reinforcing the company's strategic emphasis on rebuilding Brazil's naval industry capacity. The vessels will operate with hybrid propulsion systems combining batteries, electric motors, and lower-emission fuels. Petrobras stressed the technology selection reflects the company's broader environmental positioning under its 2026-2030 Strategic Plan, which targets both production expansion and emissions reduction. The new vessels will be active in both deepwater (300-1,500 metres) and ultra-deepwater (above 1,500 metres) operations. Key Points Key Points - R$11B ($2.18B) total contract value: 8 signed agreements with DOF Subsea Serviços. Covers construction, chartering, plus 20-year operational services for 4 RSV vessels. - Built in Santa Catarina: Navship shipyard in Navegantes. 80% local content during construction; 90% during operation. Brazilian naval industry priority. - 7,000 jobs created: 1,500 direct positions + 5,600 indirect roles. Major employment story for Santa Catarina region. - Hybrid propulsion technology: Battery + electric motor + low-emission fuel. Aligned with Petrobras 2026-2030 emissions strategy. The Deal 01The Deal

Element Detail Total Contract Value R$11 billion ($2.18 billion) Counterparty DOF Subsea Serviços (Norwegian-controlled) Vessels 4 × RSV (ROV Support Vessel) class Shipyard Navship, Navegantes (Santa Catarina) Operating Depth 300m to over 1,500m (deepwater + ultra-deepwater) Jobs Created ~7,000 (1,500 direct + 5,600 indirect) Local Content Target 80% construction / 90% operation Technology Hybrid propulsion (battery + electric + low-emission)

Why It Matters 02Why It Matters

Petrobras's R$11 billion ($2.18 billion) contract is the largest single offshore support vessel deal in Brazilian shipbuilding history and a structural signal of the company's offshore expansion commitment. The Mar Aberto Programme - Petrobras's fleet renewal initiative launched in 2024 - has now signed approximately R$30 billion ($5.94 billion) in vessel contracts, with this deal as the centrepiece.

The strategic context is offshore production growth. Petrobras targets approximately 3.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2029, requiring expanded subsea infrastructure to support the additional production. The four RSV vessels will service inspection, maintenance, and repair operations across the pre-salt and other deepwater fields - critical capability that Petrobras had been chartering from international operators on increasingly expensive terms.

The local-content commitment is politically significant. As the Rio Times reported on Petrobras's 2026-2030 Strategic Plan, the company has been explicit about prioritising Brazilian shipbuilders even when international yards could deliver at lower cost. The 80 percent local content target during construction means roughly R$8.8 billion ($1.74 billion) of the contract value flows to Brazilian suppliers - meaningful stimulus to the Santa Catarina industrial corridor.

DOF Subsea's role reflects the typical Brazilian offshore-services structure. The Norwegian-controlled operator (parent DOF Group ASA, Oslo-listed) brings global RSV operational expertise that no Brazilian operator can fully replicate. By partnering DOF with local construction at Navship, Petrobras achieves both technology access and local-content compliance - the standard playbook for Brazilian offshore procurement.

As the Rio Times reported on Petrobras's broader strategic positioning, the company is simultaneously expanding offshore capacity, evaluating ethanol-sector investments, and managing political pressure on dividend distributions. The R$11 billion ($2.18 billion) vessel commitment is consistent with the strategic-plan emphasis on production expansion and demonstrates capex discipline directed at high-return offshore growth rather than diversification adventures. For investors, the contract reduces future chartering cost volatility for offshore services - a meaningful structural positive.

The Bull Case What the longs see

Locks in offshore capacity. Reduces chartering cost volatility for production growth.

7,000 jobs + 80% local content. Political win supports state-owner relationship.

Hybrid propulsion technology. Lower operating emissions = ESG-aligned.

The Bear Case What the shorts see

R$11B ($2.18B) capex commitment. Additional pressure on free cash flow.

Local content premium. 80% Brazilian sourcing means higher unit cost vs international yards.

Political optics first. Job-creation narrative may have driven decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions FAQFrequently Asked Questions What did Petrobras sign?

Petrobras signed 8 contracts totaling R$11 billion ($2.18 billion) with DOF Subsea Serviços for the construction, chartering, and operation of 4 offshore support vessels. The vessels are RSV-class (ROV Support Vessel) units specialised for deepwater and ultra-deepwater inspection, maintenance, and repair operations. They will be built at the Navship shipyard in Navegantes, Santa Catarina, with hybrid propulsion technology combining batteries, electric motors, and lower-emission fuels.

What is the Mar Aberto Programme?

Mar Aberto is Petrobras's flagship fleet-renewal programme, launched in 2024 to expand and modernise the offshore vessel capacity supporting the company's deepwater operations. The programme has now signed approximately R$30 billion ($5.94 billion) in cumulative vessel contracts and is being executed jointly with Transpetro, the Petrobras logistics subsidiary. The programme prioritises Brazilian shipbuilding capacity, with local content targets of 80% during construction and 90% during operation. Mar Aberto vessels include gas carriers, barges, pushers, and various offshore support vessel classes.

Who is DOF Subsea?

DOF Subsea Serviços is the Brazilian subsidiary of DOF Group ASA, a Norwegian offshore services company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. DOF operates one of the world's largest fleets of offshore support vessels and ROV-equipped subsea vessels.

The Brazilian operation has been a major partner of Petrobras for over a decade, providing deepwater and ultra-deepwater support services. CEO of DOF Group is Mario Fuzetti, who described the partnership as focused on“technological vessels with lower emissions” that“keep the Brazilian naval industry increasingly active.

Updated: 2026-05-15T18:00:00-03:00 by Rio Times Editorial Desk

Petrobras vessel contract | PETR4 PETR3 PBR | DOF Subsea | Mar Aberto Programme | Navship Santa Catarina | offshore deepwater | The Rio Times

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