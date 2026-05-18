WUF13 Theme Represents Global Call To Action, Nga Kor Ming Says
“I am honored to address you in this city, which is a reflection of the ancient Silk Road and the modern manifestation of the Caspian Sea,” Nga Kor Ming said, thanking Azerbaijan for its hospitality and organization of the event.
He also praised remarks delivered by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and U.N. General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock.
According to Nga Kor Ming, the global urban agenda has reached an unprecedented level of multilateral cooperation.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment