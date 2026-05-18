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WUF13 Theme Represents Global Call To Action, Nga Kor Ming Says

WUF13 Theme Represents Global Call To Action, Nga Kor Ming Says


2026-05-18 06:36:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The theme of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is more than a slogan and represents a global call to action on sustainable urban development, UN-Habitat Assembly president Nga Kor Ming said at the forum's opening ceremony in Baku, Trend r eports.

“I am honored to address you in this city, which is a reflection of the ancient Silk Road and the modern manifestation of the Caspian Sea,” Nga Kor Ming said, thanking Azerbaijan for its hospitality and organization of the event.

He also praised remarks delivered by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and U.N. General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock.

According to Nga Kor Ming, the global urban agenda has reached an unprecedented level of multilateral cooperation.

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Trend News Agency

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