Iran Focuses On Transit Infrastructure And Joint Regional Investments - Pezeshkian

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The development of transportation and transit infrastructure, as well as leveraging the potential of neighboring countries for joint investments, are key priorities of the Iranian government's economic policy, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Trend reports.

He made the statement today during a meeting with officials from the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

According to him, some countries in the region have expressed a willingness to cooperate on Iranian infrastructure projects. This potential can be purposefully utilized to develop international transport corridors, as well as railway and major highway projects.

The Iranian president noted that in the current situation, it is necessary to maximize the potential of the country's railway network and ensure equal use of rail and highway routes.

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