Iran Focuses On Transit Infrastructure And Joint Regional Investments - Pezeshkian
He made the statement today during a meeting with officials from the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.
According to him, some countries in the region have expressed a willingness to cooperate on Iranian infrastructure projects. This potential can be purposefully utilized to develop international transport corridors, as well as railway and major highway projects.
The Iranian president noted that in the current situation, it is necessary to maximize the potential of the country's railway network and ensure equal use of rail and highway routes.--
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