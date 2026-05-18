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Pakistan, Egypt Discuss Regional Diplomacy And Security Issues

Pakistan, Egypt Discuss Regional Diplomacy And Security Issues


2026-05-18 06:31:08
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ishaq Dar and Badr Abdelatty discussed regional developments and ongoing diplomatic coordination during a phone conversation, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Monday.

According to the ministry, the two foreign ministers reviewed issues linked to the regional consultative forum involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, as well as broader regional political developments.

The discussion also covered ongoing engagement at the United Nations Security Council and wider multilateral diplomatic efforts linked to security and political coordination in the Middle East.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said both sides agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations regarding regional and international developments in the coming weeks.

Pakistan has increased diplomatic engagement in recent weeks amid tensions involving Iran, United States and Israel, while attempting to position itself as a regional mediator.

Islamabad previously hosted indirect diplomatic contacts related to US-Iran tensions and has coordinated closely with Gulf and regional partners seeking to prevent broader military escalation across the Middle East.

Regional diplomats say multilateral coordination among Muslim-majority countries has intensified following recent military tensions and growing concerns over energy security and regional stability.

Despite Pakistan's diplomatic outreach, it remains unclear whether efforts to facilitate another round of talks between Washington and Tehran will succeed in the near future.

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Khaama Press

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