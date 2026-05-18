Chile Stock Market Slips 0.58% As Copper Cushions Warsh Fed Shock

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday, May 18, 2026 · Covering Friday May 15 session Summary IPSA Chile today reflects Friday's shallow 0.58% drop to 10,421.35, far less severe than Mexico (−1.78%) or Argentina (−1.44%). Copper above $4.50/lb buffered the Warsh Fed shock. Today's Q1 GDP release is the local binary after three Imacec contractions. The Big Three 1.

IPSA closed Friday at 10,421.35 (−0.58%, −60.92 points), the mildest LatAm drop vs Mexico −1.78% and Argentina −1.44%. The trigger was global: US April CPI 3.8%, Warsh taking the Fed Chair, 10Y to 4.55%. Chile absorbed less because copper above $4.50/lb anchored the peso and the Kast reform premium cushioned equity beta to US yields. 2.

The local binary is today. INE releases Q1 2026 GDP after three consecutive Imacec monthly contractions (Feb −0.3%, Mar −0.1%). Treasury declared an economic emergency May 4. BCCh 2026 GDP range was cut from 3% to 1.5–2.5%. A confirmation print below −0.3% reopens the rate-cut path; a positive surprise unlocks 10,655. 3.

IPSA sits 11.1% below the 11,721 ATH (Kast inauguration March 11). RSI fast 37.51, slow 44.73 - oversold. MACD histogram −36.32, signal narrowing. The 10,321 cloud floor sits 1% below spot; lower Bollinger 10,052 is the 3.6% downside line. June BCCh meeting is the next macro pivot. IPSA Close 10,421.35 −0.58% From ATH −11.1% 11,721 Mar 11 BCCh Rate 4.50% June cut priced RSI Fast 37.51 Oversold 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Context IPSA close 10,421.35 −0.58% Mildest LatAm drop Intraday range 10,310 – 10,513 203 pts Bounce off cloud bottom From ATH 11,721 −11.1% Kast inauguration high RSI fast / slow 37.51 / 44.73 Oversold Room for bounce MACD histogram −36.32 Narrowing Signal turning US 10Y yield 4.55% +9 bp One-year high Copper $4.50+/lb Firm Anchors peso, IPSA

Source: BCS, BCCh, Cochilco, TradingView. Snapshot: May 18, 2026 06:14 UTC. 03 Why Chile Held Up External Trigger: Warsh Fed cushioned by copper

Kevin Warsh took the Fed Chair Friday; markets read him hawkish. April CPI 3.8%, 10Y to 4.55%, FedWatch repriced 2026 from a 48% June cut to a 45% hike. The same shock that hit Mexico's nearshoring trade and Argentina's 19.8x P/E ran into Chile's copper anchor. With copper above $4.50/lb the peso held steady; IPSA beta to US yields compressed.

Local Overhang: Q1 GDP today after three monthly contractions

INE releases Q1 2026 GDP today after three consecutive monthly Imacec contractions (Feb −0.3%, Mar −0.1%). Treasury declared an economic emergency May 4. BCCh cut 2026 GDP range to 1.5–2.5% from 3%. Kast's pro-market pivot (MEPCO fuel flex, $6B cuts) lifted gasoline 54% and dropped his approval four points. Tied Senate means tax-reform passage is the open question.

§04 · Market Commentary

Chile's 0.58% drop sits at roughly one-third of Mexico's and Argentina 's losses Friday. The reason is the export mix. When US real yields blow out, the steepest re-rating hits richest-multiple books (Merval at 19.8x) or rate-sensitive carry trades (IPC). Chile at 12x with copper above $4.50/lb has neither vulnerability. The peso barely moved.

The structural story is more mixed. Three consecutive Imacec contractions, an emergency declaration, and a GDP range halved from 3% to 1.5–2.5% mean today's Q1 print carries real downside risk. A confirmation at −0.3% reopens the rate-cut path to 4.25% in June. A positive surprise unlocks a 10,655 reclaim.

05 Technical Snapshot

S&P IPSA daily, BCS. TradingView · May 18, 2026 06:14 UTC

IPSA closed Friday at 10,421.35, below 20-DMA (10,655), Kijun (10,677), 50-DMA (10,720). The cloud bottom at 10,321 sits 1% below spot and was Friday's intraday support. Lower Bollinger 10,052 is the 3.6% downside floor; the 200-DMA visible on the chart sits far below near 9,500 - the structural uptrend from Kast's election is well intact. MACD histogram −36.32, line −69.43 vs signal −105.75 - bearish but signal narrowing. RSI 37.51 oversold.

Resistance: 10,655 (20-DMA) → 10,720 (50-DMA) → 10,794 (upper BB) Support: 10,321 (cloud floor) → 10,310 (Friday low) → 10,052 (lower BB) Invalidation: A daily close below 10,052 breaks the Kast post-election uptrend and opens 9,800. 06 Forward Look Today · Q1 GDP release INE releases Q1 GDP. A print at or below −0.3% reopens the rate-cut path; a positive surprise unlocks a 10,655 reclaim and the 50-DMA above. This week · Copper $4.50/lb line Copper below $4.50 removes the peso cushion and exposes IPSA to the full Warsh re-rating. A push above $4.70 reaccelerates the Kast reform bid. June · BCCh meeting Itaú base case is a 25bp cut to 4.25%, ending the cycle. Iran-Hormuz fuel pass-through to Q2 inflation is the main obstacle. H2 2026 · Tax reform Corporate tax cut 27%→23% is the Morgan Stanley 13,700 target catalyst. Tied Senate makes timing the open variable. 07 Questions & Answers Why did Chile hold up better than Mexico and Argentina? Export mix. The Warsh shock hit nearshoring (Mexico) and richest-multiple (Argentina) hardest. Chile at 12x forward P/E with copper above $4.50/lb has neither vulnerability. Copper anchored the peso, the peso cushioned fuel inflation, and IPSA beta to US yields compressed. IPSA fell 0.58% vs −1.78% IPC and −1.44% Merval. What does today's Q1 GDP release mean for IPSA? It is the local binary. After three Imacec contractions and an emergency declaration, a print at or below −0.3% confirms the slowdown and reopens the BCCh rate-cut path to 4.25% in June. A positive surprise unlocks an IPSA reclaim of 10,655. BCCh already cut its 2026 GDP range to 1.5–2.5%. Is the Kast reform premium still intact? Tested but intact. IPSA sits 11.1% below the 11,721 ATH on Kast's March 11 inauguration. The structural uptrend off the December election win holds at 10,052. Pro-market pivot (MEPCO fuel flex, $6B cuts) is in motion; open variable is corporate tax 27%→23% passage through a tied Senate. Verdict

Chile's 0.58% drop was the cleanest LatAm reading of the Warsh shock: copper anchor, peso cushion, 12x multiple absorbs a US-yield blowout better than 19.8x carry trades. Risk is now local, not external. Today's Q1 GDP is the binary. RSI 37.51 oversold; cloud floor 10,321 held intraday. Lower Bollinger 10,052 defines whether the Kast reform premium survives this leg.

Related: Chile economic emergency declared · IPC Mexico hit harder · Merval breaks floor.

Pivot today: Q1 GDP. Bear = print confirms slowdown, IPSA tests 10,052; bull = positive surprise, reclaim of 10,655.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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