On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.

The following transactions have been made under the program: