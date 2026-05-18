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Share Buy-Back Program


2026-05-18 06:16:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 28/2026 - May 18, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
Shares		 Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 626,000 491.42 307,625,830
May 11, 2026 27,000 407.45 11,001,150
May 12, 2026 28,000 403.80 11,306,400
May 13, 2026 27,000 406.97 10,988,190
Total accumulated under the program 708,000 481.53 340,921,570


With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,861,387 shares, corresponding to 3.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail:...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments

  • RU_Announcement_28_2026 SBB
  • Encl announcement_28_2026 SBB AUG - MAY11-MAY13

MENAFN18052026004107003653ID1111130614



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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