Lula Tells Washington Post His Bond With Trump May Stop New Tariffs
|Topic
|Lula quote
|Strategic approach
|“If I got Trump to laugh, I can achieve other things too”
|Sovereignty
|“Those who bow their heads may not be able to lift them again”
|Brazilian pride
|“Brazil is very proud of what it is. We don't have to bow to anyone”
|Bolsonaro
|“I don't need to make any effort for him to know I am better than Bolsonaro. He already knows”
|Iran/Venezuela/Gaza
|“My political disagreements with Trump do not interfere with my relationship with him as a head of state”
-
Next tariff escalation. Whether the Trump administration adds new tariff lines on Brazilian exports in the next 60 days, the operational test of Lula's claim.
Strategic-minerals deal. A bilateral framework on critical minerals would be the most likely commercial monument to the Lula-Trump channel.
Iran-Venezuela spillover. The Lula doctrine of separating disagreements from the bilateral works only as long as Trump accepts that separation. Any Trump escalation on Venezuela that demands Brazilian alignment would test the framework.
Bolsonaro-narrative competition. Eduardo Bolsonaro's Sunday claim that“only Flávio can beat Lula” sets up the parallel domestic test of the same relationship.
The Datafolha priority-area poll sits in our Datafolha readout. Eduardo Bolsonaro's Sunday interview is in our Eduardo Bolsonaro defence readout. The TCU 90% Pix-amendment finding sits in our TCU audit analysis. The Lula-Trump May 7 White House readout is in our Oval Office meeting readout.
Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 18, 2026.
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