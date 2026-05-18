Irbid Industrial Outflows Register 8.3% Capital Expansion In Q1-2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, May 18 (Petra) – Industrial export valuations originating from the Irbid Chamber of Industry demonstrated significant macroeconomic resilience during the first four months of 2026, registering an 8.3 percent year-on-year capital expansion. Gross export values shifted upward to $355.771 million, compared to $328.551 million deployed during the parallel baseline period in 2025. Reflecting an expansion in underlying transactional velocity, the aggregate volume of certificates of origin issued by the chamber surged by 12.5 percent, climbing to 4,756 units through the end of April 2026 against 4,226 during the previous fiscal cycle.

Sovereign industrial outputs across the Irbid Governorate remain highly concentrated, with the textiles, leather, and garment manufacturing cluster serving as the primary macroeconomic engine. Sectoral contributions through the first four months of 2026 show that leather and textiles captured the dominant share, exceeding $310 million and representing a 9 percent year-on-year expansion. The agro-food, food processing, and livestock sector followed as the second largest contributor at $23 million, while therapeutics and medical supplies occupied the third position at $10.316 million. Remaining industrial output was distributed among chemicals and cosmetics at $6.406 million, plastics and rubber products at $2.781 million, construction materials and mining components at $1.151 million, electrical and engineering technology at $839,000, packaging and paper consumables at $389,000, and standard mining sub-sectors at $58,000.

The United States retained its status as the anchor trading partner for Northern Jordan's industrial base, absorbing over $234 million in total export volume. Within the European theater, the Netherlands imported $16 million, followed closely by Germany at $13 million. Within regional Middle Eastern trade corridors, Saudi Arabia functioned as the primary destination, capturing $10.109 million in outbound industrial shipments. Spatially, industrial special economic zones dominated the aggregate output pipeline, with the Al-Hassan Industrial Estate capturing the largest share of productive output by generating over $340 million of total export values. The CyberCity specialized zone followed with an export footprint of $11.94 million, while the chamber's central registry handled $3.099 million in non-localized cargo verification.

Hani Abu Hassan, Chairman of the Irbid Chamber of Industry, confirmed to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the regional industrial sector is experiencing measurable supply-side acceleration despite intense macroeconomic shocks and trade route friction stemming from regional geopolitical crises. Abu Hassan explained that the export growth data offers empirical validation of the manufacturing sector's capacity to preserve its production and distribution momentum amidst systemic regional supply chain blockages. He noted that the positive performance metrics demonstrate the resilience of Jordan's Northern industrial base under crisis conditions, highlighting that institutional interventions designed to streamline operational regulations have preserved the cost-competitiveness of Jordanian industrial goods. The chamber is currently working in partnership with ministerial agencies and trade associations to diversify destination markets and hedge against regional trade shocks by securing alternative international consumer bases.

//Petra// AA