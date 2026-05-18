CM Satheesan Unveils Welfare Bonanza In First Cabinet Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (IANS) Delivering on election promises within hours of assuming office, the maiden cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Monday rolled out a series of sweeping welfare decisions, signalling the beginning of an aggressive people-centric governance model under the new Congress-led UDF government.

In perhaps the biggest announcement of the day, the government declared free travel for women in KSRTC buses from June 15, implementing one of the five guarantees promised by the UDF during the election campaign.

CM Satheesan also announced the creation of a separate department for the welfare of senior citizens, describing it as the first such initiative in the country.

Drawing inspiration from Japan's elderly care system, the Chief Minister said a detailed study of the Japanese model would be conducted within two months.

“A society is judged by how it treats its elderly. Kerala will soon become a model state in caring for senior citizens,” CM Satheesan said after the cabinet meeting.

The government also moved swiftly to address long-pending demands of ASHA workers.

Keeping another election promise, the cabinet approved a Rs 3,000 hike in their honorarium, raising it to Rs 12,000.

Retirement benefit-related announcements for ASHA workers are expected within a month.

Anganwadi workers, catering workers, pre-primary teachers and ayahs were also granted a Rs 1,000 increase in wages. Satheesan said additional benefits would be considered once the state's financial condition improves.

In another politically significant move, veteran former CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran, who was booted out of the party and contested with the UDF support, was appointed Pro-tem Speaker. The MLAs' swearing-in will be held on May 21, and the next day, the election of the Speaker will take place. On May 29, the Governor will address the Assembly

The government also named senior advocate Jaiju Babu as Advocate General after the incumbent resigned, while T. Asaf Ali was appointed Director General of Prosecution.

The cabinet further ordered a Special Investigation Team probe into the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in Alappuzha in December 2023.

CM Satheesan announced that a White Paper on Kerala's finances would soon be prepared by an expert committee, while monsoon preparedness would be treated as an urgent priority of the new administration.