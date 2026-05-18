Gates Of Rudranath Temple Open Amid Chants Of 'Har Har Mahadev'

MENAFN - IANS) Chamoli, May 18 (IANS) The gates of the world-renowned Rudranath Temple in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, revered as the Fourth Kedar, were opened on Monday for devotees amid elaborate Vedic rituals, chanting of mantras, and traditional religious ceremonies.

A large number of devotees, saints, and local residents gathered to witness the grand spiritual occasion. As the gates of the temple opened, the entire Himalayan valley echoed with chants of“Har Har Mahadev” and“Jai Baba Rudranath”, creating an atmosphere filled with devotion and spiritual fervour.

The sacred Rudranath Temple holds a special place among the revered Panch Kedar shrines, where Lord Shiva is worshipped in his Ekanan Swaroop, or facial manifestation. Situated amid the majestic Himalayan peaks, the temple is renowned for its spiritual significance, breathtaking natural beauty, and mystical aura.

With the opening of the temple gates, regular prayers and religious rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva will now continue for the next six months. Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad are expected to visit the shrine during this period to seek blessings and witness the rare manifestation of Lord Shiva at the temple.

The Rudranath pilgrimage is also known for its challenging yet scenic trekking route through rugged mountain trails and dense alpine landscapes. The journey offers devotees a unique blend of spirituality, adventure, and natural beauty. With the ceremonial opening of the shrine, this year's annual Rudranath pilgrimage has officially commenced.

The Panch Kedar comprises five major temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, all located in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. According to Hindu mythology, the temples were established by the Pandava brothers, who sought redemption after the Kurukshetra war.

The five sacred shrines of the Panch Kedar include Kedarnath Temple, the principal and most famous shrine representing the hump of the divine bull; Tungnath Temple, regarded as the world's highest Shiva temple and representing the arms of the bull; Rudranath Temple, symbolising the face of the bull; Madhyamaheshwar Temple, representing the navel; and Kalpeshwar Temple, where Lord Shiva's matted hair is worshipped.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most sacred pilgrimages for Hindus, is witnessing a record surge in the number of devotees visiting the four holy shrines -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Devotees are arriving in droves, with as many as 80,000 in a single day. The pilgrimage committee has pegged the total number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham at 12.62 lakh till May 14. Notably, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples were opened on April 19 amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, while those of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines opened on April 22 and April 23.

According to available estimates, more than 12.62 lakh pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra, with daily footfall hovering around 70,000 to 80,000.

An entry of over 1.21 lakh vehicles was also recorded, indicating the number of pilgrims arriving in their private cars.

On May 13, more than 13,000 devotees offered prayers at Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham each, over 32,000 at Kedarnath, and over 21,000 at Badrinath Dham. The figure, cumulatively, accounted for 80,405 pilgrims.

Out of 12.62 lakh in total, over two lakh devotees visited Yamunotri and Gangotri each, while more than five lakh reached Kedarnath and over three lakh paid obeisance at Badrinath Dham.