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President: Guests Visiting Our Country For The First Time Will Have Opportunity See What Is Being Done In Azerbaijan With Respect To Urban Development
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I think that during these days in Baku, many of our guests, who visited us for the first time, will have opportunity to know our country, our city better, and to see with their own eyes what is being done in Azerbaijan with respect to urban development,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).
Underlining that Azerbaijan is situated between Europe and Asia, the head of state noted that this is also reflected in the country's architecture.
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