JETOUR Partners With The Global South Media And Think Tank Forum China-Arab Partnership Conference In Egypt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAIRO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Arab Partnership Conference successfully concluded at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, the capital of Egypt. The event brought together around 250 representatives from approximately 110 media outlets, think tanks, government agencies, enterprises, as well as international and regional organizations from China and Arab countries. JETOUR participated in the conference and served as the designated official vehicle brand with its T1, T2, G700 and Dashing models, delivering comprehensive mobility support throughout the conference, such as airport transfers and emergency transportation. Through this event, JETOUR demonstrated its commitment to facilitating cultural and economic exchanges across the Arab world, and reinforcing its dedication to local market engagement and win-win collaboration.





Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, delivered a keynote speech at the conference. He said,“As the first automotive brand to host a new car launch event at the foot of the Pyramids, JETOUR has always regarded the Arab region as a core strategic market. Our products have won wide acclaim in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and other regional markets. In the future, JETOUR will continue to increase investment in the region, forge in-depth collaboration with local automotive industrial chains, and contribute to the sustained prosperity and growth of the regional economy.”





Rooted in Arab, Brand Ascent

Serving as the official partner of the conference, JETOUR ensured seamless execution of all transportation services throughout the event. The vehicles' spaciousness, comfort, performance, and intelligent features earned unanimous praise from mainstream Arab media.

Besides, JETOUR has also gained growing trust and support from consumers across the Arab region. As of April 2026, JETOUR's cumulative global sales have exceeded 2.3 million units with the Arab region-particularly the Middle East and North Africa-emerging as a core growth engine in the brand's global expansion. In 2025, JETOUR's vehicle sales in the Arab League market reached 83,309 units, representing a 74% year-on-year increase. In the highly competitive Middle East SUV segment, its market share has risen to 8.5%, ranking Top 3 by market share.

At the model level, JETOUR's X-series and T-series have delivered outstanding market performance. Notably, the JETOUR T2 claimed the top sales spot in its segment across the Middle East in 2025, solidifying its position as a preferred choice among local consumers. JETOUR T1, which made its debut at the Khufu Pyramids landmark in Egypt, quickly gained traction in the light off-road market.

The G700, JETOUR's all-terrain premium hybrid SUV, officially launched in Dubai last November, completing the brand's portfolio in the premium hardcore off-road segment. The G700 is now available in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Arab markets.

Deepen Industrial Layout, Promote Integrated Cultural Coexistence

Notably, JETOUR regards the Arab region not merely as a key market, but as a fertile ground for deep-rooted long-term development, continuously advancing industrial deployment and cultural integration. In terms of channel development, JETOUR's flagship showroom in Egypt has officially opened recently. Located in a thriving automotive commercial hub in Egypt, the showroom covers a total area of 1,000 square meters, with a 600 square meter display space. It will not only provide enhanced services for local customers, but also serve as a vital showcase for the JETOUR brand image. JETOUR will expand its after-sales service network across the Middle East and Egypt by 40% in 2026, to achieve a comprehensive upgrade from network expansion to an integrated model that combines a flagship experience with a standardized service system.

In terms of cultural engagement, JETOUR has forged a partnership with Al Ahly Club, the legendary African football club, and collaborated with local signature events including the LIWA International Arts Festival and Dubai Fashion Week. By deeply integrating its“Travel+” strategy with Arabian culture, JETOUR has gradually embedded itself into the daily life and entertainment scenarios of local users.

This sponsorship of the China-Arab Partnership Conference marks another vivid practice of JETOUR's development philosophy -“In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere.” Moving forward, JETOUR will further deepen its brand presence across Arab countries, strengthen localized innovation and cooperation, and deliver mobility solutions better tailored to the needs of local users.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

+86 13757229826

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