Brazil's Audit Court Flags 90% Of Lawmaker Pix Transfers

- The finding: Brazil's Federal Accounts Court (TCU), in coordination with 28 state and municipal accounts tribunals, found irregularities or fragilities in more than 90% of the 125“Pix amendment” transfers it audited, totalling R$497 million ($90 million) channelled from federal lawmakers to states and municipalities.

- The transparency score: The TCU's Active Transparency Indicator for Special Transfers (Taep), tested on 57 state and municipal transparency portals, returned an average of just 26.7 points out of 100, classified as“low.”

- The rapporteur: Minister Walton Alencar said the failures“evidence that implementation mechanisms for special transfers still lack sufficient safeguards to prevent risks of mismanagement and damage to public coffers.”

- The transmission: The audit results will be sent to Brazil's Supreme Court for inclusion in ADPF 854, the constitutional action on amendment transparency rapporteured by Justice Flávio Dino.

- The political context: The finding lands two days after Dino opened a sealed preliminary investigation into emendas linked to the producer of the unreleased“Dark Horse” film about former president Jair Bolsonaro.

When 90% of a single category of public spending shows irregularities, the failure is not individual; it is systemic. Brazil's federal audit court has just confirmed what the Dark Horse probe began to suggest: the“Pix amendment” mechanism designed to flow money directly from lawmakers to municipalities has, in practice, become a discretionary channel without rails.

The Tribunal de Contas da União led an unprecedented joint audit through the Rede Integrar network, which brings together all 33 Brazilian accounts tribunals. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that 28 state and municipal tribunals joined the federal court for the operation, fiscalising R$497 million ($90 million) in special transfers paid to states, municipalities, and the Federal District. Of the 125 transfers analysed, more than 90% presented at least one form of inconsistency, vulnerability, or irregularity.

The principal problems clustered around four areas: planning deficiencies, weak controls, low traceability of funds, and irregularities in execution. Auditors noted that many local governments did not follow the rules set by the National Treasury Secretariat for managing these resources, compromising both social oversight (citizen monitoring) and institutional oversight (formal audit). The auditors also flagged signs of price-inflation in contracts paid with the transferred funds.

The TCU built a new metric specifically for the audit: the Active Transparency Indicator for Special Transfers (Taep). Applied to 57 state and municipal transparency portals that received“Pix amendment” funds, the indicator produced an average score of 26.7 on a scale of zero to 100. The TCU classified this as“low.” The reading captures whether citizens or oversight bodies can identify what the public money was actually spent on. In practice, in the majority of cases, they cannot.