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Brazil's Lula To Try Again For Supreme Court Pick After Senate Defeat


2026-05-18 05:30:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Facts

- The plan: President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has told allies he will renominate Attorney General Jorge Messias to the vacant seat on the Federal Supreme Court (STF ), aiming to formalise the move before Brazil's October 2026 general elections.

- The rejection precedent: The Senate rejected Messias 42 to 34 on April 29, 2026, the first defeat of a Brazilian Supreme Court nominee in over 130 years. Confirmation requires 41 favourable votes; Messias obtained 34.

- The trigger: A standing ovation for Messias at the May 12 inauguration of Kassio Nunes Marques as TSE president was interpreted by Lula's circle as a“desagravo” - a public vindication gesture. The president interpreted it as a signal that Messias retains political viability.

- The political logic: Lula has told allies the Senate rejection targeted his government, not Messias personally. Retreating, he believes, would consolidate a“demonstration of political weakness before Congress.”

- The risk: Allies privately warn that a second rejection would deepen the executive-legislative crisis and compromise future Lula nominations to the high courts. Some defend leaving the seat empty until after the 2026 vote.

Two weeks after the Brazilian Senate handed Lula his sharpest institutional defeat in two decades, the president has decided to test the same chamber again with the same nominee. The bet is that an applause line at a judicial inauguration changes a 42-vote count. The risk is that a second rejection makes the first one definitive.

What Lula has told allies

According to Folha de S. Paulo, confirmed by Globo, Estadão, and Conjur reporting, Lula has communicated to ministers and political articulators that the choice of Supreme Court justices is the exclusive prerogative of the president of the Republic and that he does not intend to retreat from the April defeat. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Lula's framing treats the Senate's April 29 vote not as a rejection of Messias on technical grounds but as a political message to the federal government itself. He has said there was no technical justification to block the nomination and that Messias demonstrated sufficient preparation during the Senate hearing.

The May 12 TSE inauguration of Justice Kassio Nunes Marques produced the operational trigger. Messias received sustained applause from the official table, which was interpreted by government insiders as a“desagravo,” a public-vindication gesture. The applause was notably ignored by Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP). Lula scarcely spoke to Alcolumbre during the ceremony, despite being seated next to him, in a public demonstration of the rupture between the executive and the chamber's leadership.

The April 29 vote in numbers
Indicator Reading
Senate vote 42 against, 34 in favour
Threshold for confirmation 41 votes
Shortfall 7 votes
First Supreme Court rejection in Over 130 years
Senate president articulating defeat Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP)
Government leader recommendation Randolfe Rodrigues: wait until after elections
Messias status On vacation May 13 to May 25
What the renomination strategy depends on

The strategy depends on flipping at least seven Senate votes between April 29 and a new ballot before October. The political configuration that produced the original 42-vote bloc has not measurably changed. Alcolumbre remains Senate president; his coordination of the April vote is operative now. The Centrão bloc that contributed the majority of the rejection votes has not been offered new political compensation. The Messias TSE ovation produces internal government confidence but does not translate mechanically into Senate roll calls.

Internal pressure for an alternative nomination (particularly the idea of a Black woman justice) was discussed inside the PT and allied parties after the April defeat. Lula has reportedly set that option aside. Allies who privately back Messias also flag the asymmetric risk: if a second nomination fails, the political damage to all future Lula judicial appointments becomes structural. Government leader Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (PT-AP) had publicly stated that a new nomination should wait until after October. Lula's current direction overrides that counsel.

What investors and analysts watch
    Renomination formal date. Whether Lula transmits the new nomination in June, July, or after the August parliamentary recess. Earlier filings carry more political risk; later filings risk election-period contamination. Alcolumbre signalling. Whether the Senate president negotiates publicly or maintains the April posture. His personal political position determines whether seven votes can be flipped. STF composition impact. If confirmed, the court would have a majority composed of former government ministers, with implications for rate-policy disputes, fiscal cases, and parliamentary-amendment litigation. Messias resignation risk. Folha reported Messias considered leaving government after the April rejection; Lula advised against. His May 25 return from vacation will be the operational test.
Connected Coverage

Lula's Washington Post interview is detailed in our WaPo readout. The Datafolha priority-area poll sits in our Datafolha analysis. The STF Dark Horse probe is in our Dino investigation note. The TCU 90% Pix-amendment finding sits in our TCU audit analysis.

Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 18, 2026.

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The Rio Times

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