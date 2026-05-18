Brazil's Lula To Try Again For Supreme Court Pick After Senate Defeat

- The plan: President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has told allies he will renominate Attorney General Jorge Messias to the vacant seat on the Federal Supreme Court (STF ), aiming to formalise the move before Brazil's October 2026 general elections.

- The rejection precedent: The Senate rejected Messias 42 to 34 on April 29, 2026, the first defeat of a Brazilian Supreme Court nominee in over 130 years. Confirmation requires 41 favourable votes; Messias obtained 34.

- The trigger: A standing ovation for Messias at the May 12 inauguration of Kassio Nunes Marques as TSE president was interpreted by Lula's circle as a“desagravo” - a public vindication gesture. The president interpreted it as a signal that Messias retains political viability.

- The political logic: Lula has told allies the Senate rejection targeted his government, not Messias personally. Retreating, he believes, would consolidate a“demonstration of political weakness before Congress.”

- The risk: Allies privately warn that a second rejection would deepen the executive-legislative crisis and compromise future Lula nominations to the high courts. Some defend leaving the seat empty until after the 2026 vote.

Two weeks after the Brazilian Senate handed Lula his sharpest institutional defeat in two decades, the president has decided to test the same chamber again with the same nominee. The bet is that an applause line at a judicial inauguration changes a 42-vote count. The risk is that a second rejection makes the first one definitive.

According to Folha de S. Paulo, confirmed by Globo, Estadão, and Conjur reporting, Lula has communicated to ministers and political articulators that the choice of Supreme Court justices is the exclusive prerogative of the president of the Republic and that he does not intend to retreat from the April defeat. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Lula's framing treats the Senate's April 29 vote not as a rejection of Messias on technical grounds but as a political message to the federal government itself. He has said there was no technical justification to block the nomination and that Messias demonstrated sufficient preparation during the Senate hearing.

The May 12 TSE inauguration of Justice Kassio Nunes Marques produced the operational trigger. Messias received sustained applause from the official table, which was interpreted by government insiders as a“desagravo,” a public-vindication gesture. The applause was notably ignored by Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP). Lula scarcely spoke to Alcolumbre during the ceremony, despite being seated next to him, in a public demonstration of the rupture between the executive and the chamber's leadership.