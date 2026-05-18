Brazil's Lula To Try Again For Supreme Court Pick After Senate Defeat
|Indicator
|Reading
|Senate vote
|42 against, 34 in favour
|Threshold for confirmation
|41 votes
|Shortfall
|7 votes
|First Supreme Court rejection in
|Over 130 years
|Senate president articulating defeat
|Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP)
|Government leader recommendation
|Randolfe Rodrigues: wait until after elections
|Messias status
|On vacation May 13 to May 25
The strategy depends on flipping at least seven Senate votes between April 29 and a new ballot before October. The political configuration that produced the original 42-vote bloc has not measurably changed. Alcolumbre remains Senate president; his coordination of the April vote is operative now. The Centrão bloc that contributed the majority of the rejection votes has not been offered new political compensation. The Messias TSE ovation produces internal government confidence but does not translate mechanically into Senate roll calls.
Internal pressure for an alternative nomination (particularly the idea of a Black woman justice) was discussed inside the PT and allied parties after the April defeat. Lula has reportedly set that option aside. Allies who privately back Messias also flag the asymmetric risk: if a second nomination fails, the political damage to all future Lula judicial appointments becomes structural. Government leader Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (PT-AP) had publicly stated that a new nomination should wait until after October. Lula's current direction overrides that counsel.What investors and analysts watch
-
Renomination formal date. Whether Lula transmits the new nomination in June, July, or after the August parliamentary recess. Earlier filings carry more political risk; later filings risk election-period contamination.
Alcolumbre signalling. Whether the Senate president negotiates publicly or maintains the April posture. His personal political position determines whether seven votes can be flipped.
STF composition impact. If confirmed, the court would have a majority composed of former government ministers, with implications for rate-policy disputes, fiscal cases, and parliamentary-amendment litigation.
Messias resignation risk. Folha reported Messias considered leaving government after the April rejection; Lula advised against. His May 25 return from vacation will be the operational test.
Lula's Washington Post interview is detailed in our WaPo readout. The Datafolha priority-area poll sits in our Datafolha analysis. The STF Dark Horse probe is in our Dino investigation note. The TCU 90% Pix-amendment finding sits in our TCU audit analysis.
Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 18, 2026.
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