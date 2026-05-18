5Th National Physical Disability Elite Cricket Tournament Kicks Off In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) The 5th National Physical Disability Elite Cricket Tournament, hosted by the Karnataka State Divyang Cricket Association, began with great fanfare. The event featured lively cultural performances from Karnataka and an enthusiastic atmosphere. Top teams from across the nation are competing in this prestigious tournament, offering players a valuable platform to showcase their skills.

The ceremony was attended by PCCAI President Surendra Lohiya, DCCI, and PCCAI General Secretary Ravikant Chauhan; Paralympic Chairman Satyanarayana; Karnataka Divyang Cricket Association President Hemchandra; and Secretary Santosh Gowda, along with several distinguished guests. The tournament was formally inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

During the event, DCCI Secretary Ravikant Chauhan mentioned that DCCI has regularly hosted national tournaments with 24 teams. This year, to enhance competitiveness and uphold higher quality standards, they decided to hold the Elite Tournament with the top 12 teams. Additionally, a Plate Group competition will be organised for the remaining 12 teams.

He also mentioned that the main goal of this initiative is to discover the country's top players and train them to compete internationally for India in the future.

He added that the organisation has been continuously working to provide better facilities for players. To encourage athletes, the organisation has even awarded cars and scooters as“Man of the Series” prizes. DCCI's objective is to provide world-class facilities to differently-abled cricketers and continuously enhance their standard of play. Special attention is given to players' training, tournaments, and every requirement at the international level to ensure they do not face any shortcomings.

Ravikant Chauhan said the organisation remains committed to the holistic development of players and will continue working to take disability cricket to new heights. He also expressed gratitude to all sponsors, partners, and supporters, stating that such large-scale events and enhanced player facilities are only possible because of their support.

PCCAI President Surendra Lohiya said that his organisation has been working continuously to uplift disability cricket for the past 15 years. He highlighted that the organisation has provided significant financial assistance to players over the years. In national tournaments alone, approximately Rs 30.36 lakh has been awarded as“Man of the Match” prize money. He added that their organisation is the first in the country to provide Rs 11,000 to every“Man of the Match” award winner.

He also said the organisation has distributed more than Rs 87 lakh in total prize money among players so far. He assured that continuous efforts will be made in the future to further strengthen players financially.

Paralympic Chairman Satyanarayana, in his address, said that the Paralympic Committee is working closely with DCCI to include mixed-disability cricket in the Asian Para Games and the Paralympic Games. He expressed confidence that disability cricket would gain greater recognition and respect at the international level in the coming years.

During the ceremony, former international players were also honoured, and messages encouraging sportsmanship, dedication, and national unity were conveyed. The organisers thanked all players, officials, partners, and sports fans, and wished for the tournament's smooth and successful execution.