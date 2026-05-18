Greater Noida: Woman Falls To Death Husband, Father-In-Law Held

A man and his father were arrested in Greater Noida's Jalpura village after a young woman died under suspicious circumstances following a fall from the rooftop of her in-laws' house, barely one-and-a-half years after her marriage, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident was reported late Sunday night.

Police register case, make arrests

"Last night, information was received in the Ecotech-3 police station stating that a woman in the village of Jalpura who had been married just one and a half years ago, had died after jumping from a rooftop. Acting immediately upon this information, the police reached the scene; necessary legal formalities are currently being undertaken, including the preparation of the inquest report and the arrangement of a post-mortem examination for the deceased," said DCP Central Noida Shailendra Kumar Singh.

The DCP said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the woman's family members and further legal proceedings are underway. "Based on a written complaint submitted by the deceased's family members, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law; in connection with this matter, the deceased's husband (Hrithik) and father-in-law (Manoj) have been arrested. Further collection of evidence and other legal proceedings are currently underway," he said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepika, police said.

Family alleges dowry harassment and murder

The victim's father, Sanjay, alleged that Deepika had been subjected to continuous harassment and torture by her in-laws over dowry demands shortly after the wedding. He claimed he had visited the house just hours before the incident in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

"Just yesterday, I went to their house and spoke with them. But half an hour after I left, I received a call from Manoj, who informed me that my daughter, Deepika, had fallen. I asked him, 'Did she fall down the stairs? Did she fall in the bathroom? He replied, 'She has fallen from the roof, and we are currently taking her to Sharda Hospital.' When we arrived at the hospital and saw her, we found her dead. We immediately called the police," the father told ANI.

"People like this deserve nothing less than encounter," the father alleged.

'She was assaulted before being thrown': Uncle

Meanwhile, the deceased woman's uncle, Vishesh Nagar, alleged that there were visible injury marks on her body and claimed that she was assaulted before being thrown from the rooftop.

"We never imagined that all this would happen. Yesterday, my elder brother went to their house. As soon as he returned home--half an hour later--he received a phone call informing him that she had fallen. My brother even asked where she had fallen--that is, whether she had fallen down the stairs. But they told us nothing; they merely said that she had fallen and asked us to come to Sharda Hospital," he said.

"We also thought she might have suffered a normal injury. Now, after going there, we found out that she is dead. There are marks of physical assault all over her body; there is also a deep wound--likely inflicted by a blade, a screwdriver, or something similar. It is a very deep wound. Thus, after beating her, they threw her down from the terrace in an attempt to portray the incident as an accident. The motive behind this is dowry...," he alleged.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)