Qatar Airways, Philippine Airlines Strengthen Partnership, Expand Markets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Building on the codeshare partnership launched in June 2025, Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines are unlocking more than 40 new destinations for global travellers

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines are expanding their strategic partnership by enhancing the connectivity between both airlines' networks. Starting June 1, 2026, Philippine Airlines will place its (PR) code on Qatar Airways flights from Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to Doha, and connect to over 20 major European cities, including Paris, Rome, and Frankfurt via Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways will place its (QR) code on Philippine Airlines' domestic flights, enabling travellers arriving in Manila and Cebu to enjoy a seamless connectivity to popular leisure destinations including Caticlan and Puerto Princesa.

Complementing the codeshare expansion, Qatar Airways' loyalty programme, Privilege Club, has partnered with Philippine Airlines' Mabuhay Miles to extend loyalty benefits to members of both programmes. This marks Privilege Club's 26th airline partnership and increases the loyalty programme's footprint in South East Asia, delivering diverse opportunities for members to collect and spend Avios across Philippine Airlines' global flight network. Privilege Club members can now collect and spend Avios on Philippine Airlines routes across Australasia, Southeast Asia, the US, and access to a wider range of cities within the Philippines, including destinations including Cebu, Clark, and Davao City.

Additionally, Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles members can also collect and spend miles when flying across Qatar Airways' global network, including destinations across Africa and Europe. For Philippine Airlines, this latest loyalty partnership enhances the airline's presence in the Middle East through broader network access.

Avios can be spent for travel rewards including flights with Qatar Airways, oneworld, and partner airlines award flights and Qatar Airways upgrades, as well as direct bookings with Qatar Executive. Lifestyle benefits include packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, dining and shopping at Qatar Duty Free, and much more. Similarly, Mabuhay Miles members can enjoy a broad range of rewards across its lifestyle partners, spanning travel, retail, and dining experiences.

The World's Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025, received the Platinum performance recognition this year by Cirium, the leading aviation analytics organisation, for its reliability and operational performance. The recognition is a testament to Qatar Airways' unwavering commitment to providing seamless and proven operations as part of its award-winning passenger experience.

Philippine Airlines has been recognised by Cirium as Asia-Pacific's Most Punctual Airline for 2025, underscoring its focus on operational reliability. Philippine Airlines continues to strengthen its capabilities through sustained investments in network efficiency and fleet readiness to deliver consistent and reliable service.