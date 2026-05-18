Qatar Participates In 42Nd Plenary Of MENAFATF Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rabat, Morocco: The State of Qatar, represented by the National Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Committee (NAMLC) and the Qatar Financial Information Unit (QFIU), participated in the 42nd Plenary of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), which was held in the capital, Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco, with the participation of delegations from member countries and relevant regional and international organizations.

The delegation of the State of Qatar included the Head of QFIU and member of NAMLC Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Mubarak Al-Thani and NAMLC Secretary Mohammed Sareea Rashid Al Kaabi, in addition to a number of experts and participants.

The Plenary discussed a number of technical and strategic topics related to enhancing the Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), and Countering Proliferation Financing (CPF) system, most notably enhanced follow-up reports, preparations for the third round of mutual evaluations, as well as exchanging experiences and expertise among member countries, discussing MENAFATF's action plans, and cooperating with relevant regional and international organizations and centers.

A number of decisions and recommendations adopted at the Plenary aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of national systems in member countries and supporting regional efforts to address emerging threats and risks related to money laundering (ML), terrorist financing (TF), and proliferation financing (PF) crimes, in accordance with international standards and relevant best practices.

Prior to the Plenary, remote meetings of the working groups, committees, and forums affiliated with MENAFATF were held to discuss the technical topics listed on the agenda of the Plenary and to raise the relevant recommendations.

The State of Qatar's participation lies within the framework of its continuous keenness to support the efforts of the MENAFATF and to enhance regional and international cooperation, contributing to the development of the national system and its alignment with international standards issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), in addition to enhancing the effectiveness of national measures in combating ML, TF, and PF crimes.