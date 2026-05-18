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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze Visits Azerbaijan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze Visits Azerbaijan


2026-05-18 05:05:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan on May 18 to participate in the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Irakli Kobakhidze was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev and other officials.

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